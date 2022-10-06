PREP FOOTBALL=

Buckhorn 38, Lee-Huntsville 20

Central-Phenix City 54, Robert E. Lee 14

Decatur Heritage 49, Woodville 8

Donoho 48, Talladega County Central 18

East Limestone 54, Lawrence County 13

Edgewood Academy 35, Macon-East 34

Elba 62, Georgiana 28

Foley 55, Alma Bryant 32

Gordo 35, Fayette County 0

Gulf Shores 49, Elberta 3

Homewood 31, Chilton County 10

Houston Academy 52, Northside Methodist 0

J.B. Pennington 55, Brindlee Mountain 0

Mountain Brook 35, Parker 6

Pelham 30, Benjamin Russell 20

Plainview 33, Sylvania 30

Ramsay 56, John Carroll Catholic 7

Sidney Lanier 41, Stanhope Elmore 17

Southside-Selma 52, Greensboro 30

St. John Paul II Catholic 27, New Hope 20

St. Michael Catholic 49, Wilcox Central 6

St. Paul's 39, Robertsdale 14

Thompson 57, Oak Mountain 0

Valley Head 34, Appalachian 28

Westminster Christian Academy 70, Madison County 42

Williamson 20, Citronelle 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you