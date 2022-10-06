PREP FOOTBALL=
Buckhorn 38, Lee-Huntsville 20
Central-Phenix City 54, Robert E. Lee 14
Decatur Heritage 49, Woodville 8
Donoho 48, Talladega County Central 18
East Limestone 54, Lawrence County 13
Edgewood Academy 35, Macon-East 34
Elba 62, Georgiana 28
Foley 55, Alma Bryant 32
Gordo 35, Fayette County 0
Gulf Shores 49, Elberta 3
Homewood 31, Chilton County 10
Houston Academy 52, Northside Methodist 0
J.B. Pennington 55, Brindlee Mountain 0
Mountain Brook 35, Parker 6
Pelham 30, Benjamin Russell 20
Plainview 33, Sylvania 30
Ramsay 56, John Carroll Catholic 7
Sidney Lanier 41, Stanhope Elmore 17
Southside-Selma 52, Greensboro 30
St. John Paul II Catholic 27, New Hope 20
St. Michael Catholic 49, Wilcox Central 6
St. Paul's 39, Robertsdale 14
Thompson 57, Oak Mountain 0
Valley Head 34, Appalachian 28
Westminster Christian Academy 70, Madison County 42
Williamson 20, Citronelle 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.