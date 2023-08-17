PREP FOOTBALL=

Archer 35, North Forsyth 16

Augusta Christian 34, Ridge Spring-Monetta, S.C. 18

Carver-Atlanta 20, LaGrange 12

Cedartown 13, Rockmart 12

Druid Hills 26, KIPP Atlanta 7

Howard 42, Southwest Macon 6

Lakeside-DeKalb 26, Berkmar 6

Milton 27, Collins Hill 13

Northwest Whitfield 38, Pepperell 0

Rutland 26, Towers 6

Savannah Country Day 48, Windsor Forest 0

Wayne County 49, Bradwell Institute 20

West Forsyth 40, Cherokee Bluff 7

