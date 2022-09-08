PREP FOOTBALL=
Calhoun/Brussels Co-op 39, Winchester (West Central) 6
Chicago (C. Military Academy-Bronzeville) 34, Fenger 0
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Golder) 7, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 0
Chicago Phoenix Academy def. Juarez, forfeit
Minooka 41, Romeoville 0
Oswego 42, Joliet Central 0
Oswego East 34, Plainfield East 20
Plainfield Central 28, Aurora (West Aurora) 16
Plainfield North 48, Joliet West 0
Yorkville 34, Plainfield South 21
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.