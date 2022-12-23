BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Campo Verde, Ariz. 72, Smoky Hill 62
Cotopaxi 52, Antonito 32
Cypress Bay, Fla. 73, Valor Christian 60
Fountain-Fort Carson 54, Lincoln-San Diego, Calif. 49
Grandview 62, Aquinas, Calif. 55
Pueblo Central 62, Sunrise Mountain, Nev. 53
Rock Canyon 75, Gilbert Mesquite, Ariz. 53
Scottsdale Notre Dame, Ariz. 74, ThunderRidge 63
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
