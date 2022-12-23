BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Campo Verde, Ariz. 72, Smoky Hill 62

Cotopaxi 52, Antonito 32

Cypress Bay, Fla. 73, Valor Christian 60

Fountain-Fort Carson 54, Lincoln-San Diego, Calif. 49

Grandview 62, Aquinas, Calif. 55

Pueblo Central 62, Sunrise Mountain, Nev. 53

Rock Canyon 75, Gilbert Mesquite, Ariz. 53

Scottsdale Notre Dame, Ariz. 74, ThunderRidge 63

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you