PREP FOOTBALL=
Estes Park 52, Denver Christian 46
Fairview 26, Horizon 13
Frederick 29, Silver Creek 27
Grandview 38, FMHS 37, OT
Heritage 48, Overland 6
Legacy 41, Mountain Vista 28
Lutheran 56, Pueblo East 27
Otis 46, Idalia 26
Regis Jesuit 29, Ralston Valley 28
Rock Canyon 35, Chaparral 6
ThunderRidge 28, Chatfield 13
Widefield High School def. Thornton, forfeit
Windermere Prep, Fla. 42, Riverdale Ridge 21
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.