GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anaconda 47, Arlee 23
Billings Skyview 75, Billings Senior 34
Billings West 50, Belgrade 29
Browning 54, Whitefish 17
Cascade 48, Heart Butte 23
Charlo 60, Two Eagle River 25
Colstrip 89, Lame Deer 34
Columbia Falls 40, Polson 36
Columbus 40, Joliet 31
Dillon 63, Corvallis 18
East Helena 60, Butte Central 56
Florence 34, Stevensville 23
Gallatin 69, Bozeman 42
Great Falls 52, Great Falls Russell 47
Hamilton 43, Frenchtown 40
Helena 55, Missoula Sentinel 53
Helena Capital 42, Butte 33
Huntley Project 71, Lockwood 45
Kalispell Flathead 50, Missoula Big Sky 45
Malta 71, Glasgow 27
Manhattan 65, Townsend 54
Manhattan Christian 50, Lone Peak 42
Miles City 56, Glendive 21
Phillipsburg 74, Victor 17
Roy-Winifred 60, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 37
Savage 56, Richey-Lambert 29
Sheridan 58, Lima 25
Three Forks 44, Whitehall 38
Wolf Point 58, Sidney 38
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.