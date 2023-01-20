GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amity 44, Santiam Christian 35
Beaverton 54, Aloha 12
Blanchet Catholic 47, Culver 24
C.S. Lewis 29, St. Stephens Academy 26
Central 56, McKay 25
Country Christian 56, N. Clackamas Christian 29
Crow 50, McKenzie 24
Eddyville 47, Mapleton 27
Forest Grove 59, Century 49
Jesuit 56, Southridge 20
Joseph 45, Imbler 33
Newberg 71, Liberty 58
Oakland 43, Toledo 22
Redmond 72, Bend 29
Ridgeview 62, Mountain View 55
Salem Academy 42, Regis 29
Scio 42, Chemawa 29
South Salem 60, North Salem 28
Summit 51, Caldera 29
Sunset 30, Westview 29
Taft 56, Jefferson 40
Valley Catholic 67, Portland Adventist 26
West Salem 60, McNary 30
Western Christian High School 43, Colton 21
Willamette Valley Christian 24, Perrydale 14
Willamina 56, Kennedy 17
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Rogue Valley Adventist vs. Prospect, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
