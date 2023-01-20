GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amity 44, Santiam Christian 35

Beaverton 54, Aloha 12

Blanchet Catholic 47, Culver 24

C.S. Lewis 29, St. Stephens Academy 26

Central 56, McKay 25

Country Christian 56, N. Clackamas Christian 29

Crow 50, McKenzie 24

Eddyville 47, Mapleton 27

Forest Grove 59, Century 49

Jesuit 56, Southridge 20

Joseph 45, Imbler 33

Newberg 71, Liberty 58

Oakland 43, Toledo 22

Redmond 72, Bend 29

Ridgeview 62, Mountain View 55

Salem Academy 42, Regis 29

Scio 42, Chemawa 29

South Salem 60, North Salem 28

Summit 51, Caldera 29

Sunset 30, Westview 29

Taft 56, Jefferson 40

Valley Catholic 67, Portland Adventist 26

West Salem 60, McNary 30

Western Christian High School 43, Colton 21

Willamette Valley Christian 24, Perrydale 14

Willamina 56, Kennedy 17

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Rogue Valley Adventist vs. Prospect, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

