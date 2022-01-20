BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Daleville 78, Southern Wells 59

Greenfield 71, Richmond 55

Lakewood Park 80, Clinton Christian 37

N. Putnam 69, Cloverdale 66

S. Bend Riley 66, S. Bend Clay 63

S. Bend Washington 60, Jimtown 33

Carmi-White Invitational=

Mt. Vernon (Posey) 62, Harrisburg, Ill. 59, OT

Indianapolis City Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Indpls Attucks 61, Indpls Chatard 59

Indpls Cathedral 77, Indpls Washington 40

Indpls Tindley 70, Heritage Christian 60

Porter County Tournament=

First Round=

Boone Grove 65, LaCrosse 31

Westville 61, S. Central (Union Mills) 43

