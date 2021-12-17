GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada-Borup/Norman County West 49, Sacred Heart 37
BOLD 54, Melrose 45
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 80, Northern Freeze 22
Bagley 46, Win-E-Mac 34
Barnesville 60, Hawley 52
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 74, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 40
Blaine 57, Osseo 47
Cherry 70, Deer River 46
Chisago Lakes 48, St. Francis 19
Chisholm 84, Eveleth-Gilbert 27
Clearbrook-Gonvick 44, Blackduck 30
Cleveland 45, Martin County West 35
Cromwell 65, Floodwood 29
Delano 39, Annandale 30
Esko 84, Two Harbors 36
Fergus Falls 90, Sauk Rapids-Rice 45
Hayfield 59, Houston 28
Hmong Academy 32, Community of Peace 31
Jackson County Central 70, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 48
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 72, Mankato Loyola 41
Jordan 62, New Ulm 52
Kelliher/Northome 74, Warroad 64
Kimball 45, Paynesville 40
Lanesboro 64, LeRoy-Ostrander 45
LeSueur-Henderson 47, Tri-City United 38
Lewiston-Altura 58, Mabel-Canton 33
Mankato East 64, Northfield 18
Maple Grove 61, Elk River 50
Mayer-Lutheran 66, Sibley East 24
McGregor 39, Carlton 30
Menahga 49, New York Mills 35
Minneapolis Roosevelt 68, Minneapolis South 33
Minneapolis Washburn 64, Minneapolis Southwest 22
Montevideo 68, New London-Spicer 54
Monticello 62, North Branch 20
North St. Paul 85, Brooklyn Center 12
Norwood-Young America 67, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 35
Pierz 61, Milaca 56
Pine City 62, Hinckley-Finlayson 40
Pine River-Backus 45, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 41
Randolph 61, United South Central 30
Red Lake 80, Nevis 57
Robbinsdale Armstrong 66, Coon Rapids 33
Rocori 70, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 36
Rogers 75, Centennial 63
Rushford-Peterson 60, La Crescent 52
Shakopee 68, Holy Angels 62
Sleepy Eye 52, Red Rock Central 39
South Ridge 68, Barnum 24
Southwest Christian (Chaska) 55, Belle Plaine 50
Spring Lake Park 48, Andover 44
St. Cloud Cathedral 46, Mora 17
St. Paul Como Park 98, Maranatha Christian 62
St. Peter 47, Glencoe-Silver Lake 37
Underwood 46, Breckenridge 44
Virginia 81, International Falls 41
Wadena-Deer Creek 59, Bertha-Hewitt 36
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 64, Red Lake Falls 42
Yellow Medicine East 65, Lakeview 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Heritage Christian Academy vs. Columbia Heights, ppd.
Mesabi East vs. Nashwauk-Keewatin, ppd.
Royalton vs. Holdingford, ppd.
Stewartville vs. Goodhue, ppd.
