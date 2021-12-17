GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada-Borup/Norman County West 49, Sacred Heart 37

BOLD 54, Melrose 45

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 80, Northern Freeze 22

Bagley 46, Win-E-Mac 34

Barnesville 60, Hawley 52

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 74, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 40

Blaine 57, Osseo 47

Cherry 70, Deer River 46

Chisago Lakes 48, St. Francis 19

Chisholm 84, Eveleth-Gilbert 27

Clearbrook-Gonvick 44, Blackduck 30

Cleveland 45, Martin County West 35

Cromwell 65, Floodwood 29

Delano 39, Annandale 30

Esko 84, Two Harbors 36

Fergus Falls 90, Sauk Rapids-Rice 45

Hayfield 59, Houston 28

Hmong Academy 32, Community of Peace 31

Jackson County Central 70, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 48

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 72, Mankato Loyola 41

Jordan 62, New Ulm 52

Kelliher/Northome 74, Warroad 64

Kimball 45, Paynesville 40

Lanesboro 64, LeRoy-Ostrander 45

LeSueur-Henderson 47, Tri-City United 38

Lewiston-Altura 58, Mabel-Canton 33

Mankato East 64, Northfield 18

Maple Grove 61, Elk River 50

Mayer-Lutheran 66, Sibley East 24

McGregor 39, Carlton 30

Menahga 49, New York Mills 35

Minneapolis Roosevelt 68, Minneapolis South 33

Minneapolis Washburn 64, Minneapolis Southwest 22

Montevideo 68, New London-Spicer 54

Monticello 62, North Branch 20

North St. Paul 85, Brooklyn Center 12

Norwood-Young America 67, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 35

Pierz 61, Milaca 56

Pine City 62, Hinckley-Finlayson 40

Pine River-Backus 45, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 41

Randolph 61, United South Central 30

Red Lake 80, Nevis 57

Robbinsdale Armstrong 66, Coon Rapids 33

Rocori 70, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 36

Rogers 75, Centennial 63

Rushford-Peterson 60, La Crescent 52

Shakopee 68, Holy Angels 62

Sleepy Eye 52, Red Rock Central 39

South Ridge 68, Barnum 24

Southwest Christian (Chaska) 55, Belle Plaine 50

Spring Lake Park 48, Andover 44

St. Cloud Cathedral 46, Mora 17

St. Paul Como Park 98, Maranatha Christian 62

St. Peter 47, Glencoe-Silver Lake 37

Underwood 46, Breckenridge 44

Virginia 81, International Falls 41

Wadena-Deer Creek 59, Bertha-Hewitt 36

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 64, Red Lake Falls 42

Yellow Medicine East 65, Lakeview 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Heritage Christian Academy vs. Columbia Heights, ppd.

Mesabi East vs. Nashwauk-Keewatin, ppd.

Royalton vs. Holdingford, ppd.

Stewartville vs. Goodhue, ppd.

