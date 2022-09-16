PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Adrian def. Murray County Central, 3-2

Albany def. Pierz, 25-20, 25-17, 25-6

Alden-Conger def. Madelia, 25-12, 25-10, 25-19

Annandale def. Watertown-Mayer, 27-25, 25-21, 20-25, 25-18

Anoka def. Andover, 25-10, 20-25, 25-21, 25-17

Avail Academy def. Kaleidoscope Charter, 25-15, 23-25, 28-26

BOLD def. West Central, 16-25, 25-22, 25-16, 25-15

Barnesville def. Perham, 25-22, 12-25, 20-25, 25-22, 15-13

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Kimball, 25-12, 25-21, 26-24

Belle Plaine def. LeSueur-Henderson, 25-13, 25-16, 25-13

Benilde-St. Margaret's def. St. Louis Park, 25-9, 25-15, 25-19

Big Lake def. St. Francis, 3-1

Bloomington Kennedy def. Richfield, 3-2

Brainerd def. Fergus Falls, 25-21, 25-17, 25-16

Breckenridge def. Pelican Rapids, 25-10, 25-13, 25-18

Browerville/Eagle Valley def. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, 3-0

Byron def. Goodhue, 3-2

Caledonia def. Lewiston-Altura, 25-14, 24-26, 25-13, 25-17

Canby def. Dawson-Boyd, 25-12, 25-12, 25-21

Cannon Falls def. Lake City, 25-10, 25-13, 25-22

Carlton def. McGregor, 25-11, 25-12, 25-10

Centennial def. Coon Rapids, 25-13, 25-12, 25-13

Central Minnesota Christian def. Yellow Medicine East, 25-17, 26-24, 22-25, 25-17

Champlin Park def. Blaine, 25-10, 25-12, 25-9

Chaska def. Chanhassen, 25-14, 25-14, 25-21

Chatfield def. St. Charles, 25-23, 25-19, 22-25, 25-16

Cherry def. Northeast Range, 3-1

Chisholm def. Hill City, 3-0

Climax/Fisher def. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo, 17-25, 25-19, 26-24, 26-24

Concordia Academy def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 25-22, 25-13, 25-13

DeLaSalle def. Brooklyn Center, 25-5, 25-9, 25-10

Delano def. Mound Westonka, 25-13, 25-18, 22-25, 25-19

Detroit Lakes def. Crosby-Ironton, 25-13, 25-13, 25-13

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton def. Hawley, 25-17, 25-18, 13-25, 18-25, 15-11

East Grand Forks def. Red Lake County, 25-14, 25-19, 25-9

East Ridge def. White Bear Lake, 25-20, 25-9, 25-6

Eden Valley-Watkins def. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 25-13, 25-15, 25-17

Edgerton def. Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey, 3-1

Elk River def. Park Center, 25-6, 25-10, 25-13

Ely def. Mesabi East, 25-14, 25-16, 25-17

Esko def. Barnum, 25-11, 25-8, 25-15

Farmington def. Apple Valley, 25-12, 25-9, 25-15

Fillmore Central def. Plainview-Elgin-Millville, 25-12, 25-21, 25-21

Floodwood def. Silver Bay, 25-14, 25-15, 25-11

Foley def. Mora, 25-17, 25-15, 25-20

Forest Lake def. North Branch, 25-10, 26-24, 25-17

Fridley def. Columbia Heights, 25-21, 24-26, 25-19, 25-27

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke def. Roseau, 23-25, 32-30, 28-26, 25-20

Grand Meadow def. Houston, 25-14, 25-16, 25-18

Grand Rapids def. Duluth East, 25-23, 25-17, 25-20

Hayfield def. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 25-15, 25-17, 25-19

Henning def. Bertha-Hewitt, 3-0

Hermantown def. Hibbing, 25-17, 25-14, 25-12

Hill-Murray def. Simley, 25-19, 25-13, 25-22

Hillcrest Lutheran def. Ashby, 25-10, 25-15, 25-9

Holdingford def. Royalton, 25-23, 25-19, 25-19

Holy Angels def. St. Anthony, 25-15, 25-13

Hutchinson def. Holy Family Catholic, 25-27, 29-27, 25-20, 20-25, 17-15

International Falls def. Rock Ridge, 25-9, 25-23, 25-19

Kenyon-Wanamingo def. Blooming Prairie, 25-12, 22-25, 25-19, 25-21

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg def. Lakeview, 25-23, 25-11, 25-23

Kittson County Central def. Warroad, 3-0

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial def. Nicollet, 25-19, 25-16, 25-17

Lanesboro def. Southland, 25-13, 13-25, 25-11, 22-25, 15-12

Litchfield def. New London-Spicer, 25-18, 25-21, 23-25, 14-25, 15-11

Luverne def. Windom, 3-2

Mahtomedi def. Two Rivers, 25-14, 27-25, 25-23

Marshall def. Alexandria, 25-11, 25-13, 25-17

Martin County West def. Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC, 29-27, 19-25, 25-14, 25-13

Mayer-Lutheran def. Sibley East, 25-4, 25-12, 25-13

Milaca def. Zimmerman, 25-23, 18-25, 21-25, 25-15, 15-12

Mille Lacs Co-op def. East Central, 3-0

Minneapolis North def. Cristo Rey Jesuit, 3-1

Minneota def. Lac qui Parle Valley, 25-20, 25-17, 25-12

Montevideo def. Benson, 25-13, 25-12, 25-18

Monticello def. Princeton, 25-17, 25-9, 25-11

Moorhead def. Bemidji, 25-16, 16-25, 25-20, 27-25

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta def. Melrose, 25-16, 22-25, 26-28, 26-24, 15-11

NCEUH def. Frazee, 15-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-20

Nevis def. Pine River-Backus, 21-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-11

New Prague def. Bloomington Jefferson, 25-21, 25-20, 23-25, 25-12

New Richland-H-E-G def. Triton, 17-25, 25-12, 25-23, 19-25, 15-7

New Ulm def. St. James Area, 3-0

New York Mills def. Verndale, 3-1

North St. Paul def. South St. Paul, 25-17, 25-13, 25-7

Northfield def. Mankato East, 25-9, 25-9, 25-11

Norwood-Young America def. St. Peter, 25-18, 25-11, 25-20

Park Christian def. Brandon-Evansville, 3-0

Paynesville def. Maple Lake, 25-18, 25-11, 25-18

Pequot Lakes def. Park Rapids, 3-0

Proctor def. Duluth Marshall, 25-11, 25-13, 25-17

Red Lake Falls def. Clearbrook-Gonvick, 25-13, 25-15, 25-11

Red Wing def. Austin, 25-23, 16-25, 20-25, 25-19, 15-6

Rochester Century def. Mankato West, 25-13, 25-11, 26-24

Rochester Mayo def. Rochester John Marshall, 25-16, 25-13, 25-18

Rockford def. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 25-16, 21-25, 25-19, 25-17, 15-10

Rogers def. Robbinsdale Armstrong, 25-10, 25-22, 25-12

Rush City def. Braham, 3-0

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. MACCRAY, 25-18, 25-18, 26-24

Sartell-St. Stephen def. Rocori, 25-17, 25-22, 25-16

Sauk Centre def. Minnewaska, 25-12, 25-15, 19-25, 25-20

Schaeffer Academy def. Lyle/Austin Pacelli, 25-17, 25-22, 25-16

Sioux Falls Christian, S.D. def. Jackson County Central, 25-12, 25-13, 25-13

Sleepy Eye St. Mary's def. Cedar Mountain/Comfrey, 21-25, 25-18, 25-23, 18-25, 15-11

Sleepy Eye def. Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop, 19-25, 25-17, 25-19, 29-27

South Ridge def. Moose Lake/Willow River, 25-18, 25-16, 25-27, 24-26, 15-6

Southwest Minnesota Christian def. Heron Lake-Okabena

Southwest Minnesota Christian def. Jordan, 25-17, 25-18, 25-18

Spring Grove def. Glenville-Emmons, 25-10, 25-13, 25-13

Springfield def. Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart, 3-1

St. Cloud Cathedral def. Little Falls, 23-25, 25-19, 25-23, 25-18

St. Paul Highland Park def. Minneapolis Washburn, 23-25, 25-17, 22-25, 25-19, 15-7

Staples-Motley def. Aitkin, 25-21, 25-20, 27-25

Superior, Wis. def. Duluth Denfeld, 25-14, 25-16, 25-8

Swanville def. Upsala, 3-0

Thief River Falls def. Win-E-Mac, 25-17, 25-10, 25-14

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Renville County West, 25-17, 25-13, 25-13

Tri-City United def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 25-23, 25-12, 24-26, 14-25

Underwood def. Rothsay, 25-9, 25-22, 25-16

United South Central def. St. Clair, 3-2

Wabasso def. New Ulm Cathedral, 18-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-21

Waconia def. Orono, 25-27, 25-23, 25-12, 25-15

Wadena-Deer Creek def. Menahga, 25-6, 25-12, 25-17

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley def. Blackduck, 3-1

Waseca def. West Lutheran, 24-25, 25-23, 25-25, 25-10

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. Randolph, 17-25, 25-27, 25-21, 25-15, 15-13

Westbrook-Walnut Grove def. Hills-Beaver Creek, 3-0

Willmar def. St. Cloud Tech, 25-15, 25-8, 25-16

Winona Cotter def. Wabasha-Kellogg, 25-22, 26-24, 25-21

Worthington def. Fairmont, 25-12, 25-12, 25-12

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you