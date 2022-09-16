PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Adrian def. Murray County Central, 3-2
Albany def. Pierz, 25-20, 25-17, 25-6
Alden-Conger def. Madelia, 25-12, 25-10, 25-19
Annandale def. Watertown-Mayer, 27-25, 25-21, 20-25, 25-18
Anoka def. Andover, 25-10, 20-25, 25-21, 25-17
Avail Academy def. Kaleidoscope Charter, 25-15, 23-25, 28-26
BOLD def. West Central, 16-25, 25-22, 25-16, 25-15
Barnesville def. Perham, 25-22, 12-25, 20-25, 25-22, 15-13
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Kimball, 25-12, 25-21, 26-24
Belle Plaine def. LeSueur-Henderson, 25-13, 25-16, 25-13
Benilde-St. Margaret's def. St. Louis Park, 25-9, 25-15, 25-19
Big Lake def. St. Francis, 3-1
Bloomington Kennedy def. Richfield, 3-2
Brainerd def. Fergus Falls, 25-21, 25-17, 25-16
Breckenridge def. Pelican Rapids, 25-10, 25-13, 25-18
Browerville/Eagle Valley def. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, 3-0
Byron def. Goodhue, 3-2
Caledonia def. Lewiston-Altura, 25-14, 24-26, 25-13, 25-17
Canby def. Dawson-Boyd, 25-12, 25-12, 25-21
Cannon Falls def. Lake City, 25-10, 25-13, 25-22
Carlton def. McGregor, 25-11, 25-12, 25-10
Centennial def. Coon Rapids, 25-13, 25-12, 25-13
Central Minnesota Christian def. Yellow Medicine East, 25-17, 26-24, 22-25, 25-17
Champlin Park def. Blaine, 25-10, 25-12, 25-9
Chaska def. Chanhassen, 25-14, 25-14, 25-21
Chatfield def. St. Charles, 25-23, 25-19, 22-25, 25-16
Cherry def. Northeast Range, 3-1
Chisholm def. Hill City, 3-0
Climax/Fisher def. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo, 17-25, 25-19, 26-24, 26-24
Concordia Academy def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 25-22, 25-13, 25-13
DeLaSalle def. Brooklyn Center, 25-5, 25-9, 25-10
Delano def. Mound Westonka, 25-13, 25-18, 22-25, 25-19
Detroit Lakes def. Crosby-Ironton, 25-13, 25-13, 25-13
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton def. Hawley, 25-17, 25-18, 13-25, 18-25, 15-11
East Grand Forks def. Red Lake County, 25-14, 25-19, 25-9
East Ridge def. White Bear Lake, 25-20, 25-9, 25-6
Eden Valley-Watkins def. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 25-13, 25-15, 25-17
Edgerton def. Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey, 3-1
Elk River def. Park Center, 25-6, 25-10, 25-13
Ely def. Mesabi East, 25-14, 25-16, 25-17
Esko def. Barnum, 25-11, 25-8, 25-15
Farmington def. Apple Valley, 25-12, 25-9, 25-15
Fillmore Central def. Plainview-Elgin-Millville, 25-12, 25-21, 25-21
Floodwood def. Silver Bay, 25-14, 25-15, 25-11
Foley def. Mora, 25-17, 25-15, 25-20
Forest Lake def. North Branch, 25-10, 26-24, 25-17
Fridley def. Columbia Heights, 25-21, 24-26, 25-19, 25-27
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke def. Roseau, 23-25, 32-30, 28-26, 25-20
Grand Meadow def. Houston, 25-14, 25-16, 25-18
Grand Rapids def. Duluth East, 25-23, 25-17, 25-20
Hayfield def. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 25-15, 25-17, 25-19
Henning def. Bertha-Hewitt, 3-0
Hermantown def. Hibbing, 25-17, 25-14, 25-12
Hill-Murray def. Simley, 25-19, 25-13, 25-22
Hillcrest Lutheran def. Ashby, 25-10, 25-15, 25-9
Holdingford def. Royalton, 25-23, 25-19, 25-19
Holy Angels def. St. Anthony, 25-15, 25-13
Hutchinson def. Holy Family Catholic, 25-27, 29-27, 25-20, 20-25, 17-15
International Falls def. Rock Ridge, 25-9, 25-23, 25-19
Kenyon-Wanamingo def. Blooming Prairie, 25-12, 22-25, 25-19, 25-21
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg def. Lakeview, 25-23, 25-11, 25-23
Kittson County Central def. Warroad, 3-0
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial def. Nicollet, 25-19, 25-16, 25-17
Lanesboro def. Southland, 25-13, 13-25, 25-11, 22-25, 15-12
Litchfield def. New London-Spicer, 25-18, 25-21, 23-25, 14-25, 15-11
Luverne def. Windom, 3-2
Mahtomedi def. Two Rivers, 25-14, 27-25, 25-23
Marshall def. Alexandria, 25-11, 25-13, 25-17
Martin County West def. Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC, 29-27, 19-25, 25-14, 25-13
Mayer-Lutheran def. Sibley East, 25-4, 25-12, 25-13
Milaca def. Zimmerman, 25-23, 18-25, 21-25, 25-15, 15-12
Mille Lacs Co-op def. East Central, 3-0
Minneapolis North def. Cristo Rey Jesuit, 3-1
Minneota def. Lac qui Parle Valley, 25-20, 25-17, 25-12
Montevideo def. Benson, 25-13, 25-12, 25-18
Monticello def. Princeton, 25-17, 25-9, 25-11
Moorhead def. Bemidji, 25-16, 16-25, 25-20, 27-25
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta def. Melrose, 25-16, 22-25, 26-28, 26-24, 15-11
NCEUH def. Frazee, 15-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-20
Nevis def. Pine River-Backus, 21-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-11
New Prague def. Bloomington Jefferson, 25-21, 25-20, 23-25, 25-12
New Richland-H-E-G def. Triton, 17-25, 25-12, 25-23, 19-25, 15-7
New Ulm def. St. James Area, 3-0
New York Mills def. Verndale, 3-1
North St. Paul def. South St. Paul, 25-17, 25-13, 25-7
Northfield def. Mankato East, 25-9, 25-9, 25-11
Norwood-Young America def. St. Peter, 25-18, 25-11, 25-20
Park Christian def. Brandon-Evansville, 3-0
Paynesville def. Maple Lake, 25-18, 25-11, 25-18
Pequot Lakes def. Park Rapids, 3-0
Proctor def. Duluth Marshall, 25-11, 25-13, 25-17
Red Lake Falls def. Clearbrook-Gonvick, 25-13, 25-15, 25-11
Red Wing def. Austin, 25-23, 16-25, 20-25, 25-19, 15-6
Rochester Century def. Mankato West, 25-13, 25-11, 26-24
Rochester Mayo def. Rochester John Marshall, 25-16, 25-13, 25-18
Rockford def. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 25-16, 21-25, 25-19, 25-17, 15-10
Rogers def. Robbinsdale Armstrong, 25-10, 25-22, 25-12
Rush City def. Braham, 3-0
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. MACCRAY, 25-18, 25-18, 26-24
Sartell-St. Stephen def. Rocori, 25-17, 25-22, 25-16
Sauk Centre def. Minnewaska, 25-12, 25-15, 19-25, 25-20
Schaeffer Academy def. Lyle/Austin Pacelli, 25-17, 25-22, 25-16
Sioux Falls Christian, S.D. def. Jackson County Central, 25-12, 25-13, 25-13
Sleepy Eye St. Mary's def. Cedar Mountain/Comfrey, 21-25, 25-18, 25-23, 18-25, 15-11
Sleepy Eye def. Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop, 19-25, 25-17, 25-19, 29-27
South Ridge def. Moose Lake/Willow River, 25-18, 25-16, 25-27, 24-26, 15-6
Southwest Minnesota Christian def. Heron Lake-Okabena
Southwest Minnesota Christian def. Jordan, 25-17, 25-18, 25-18
Spring Grove def. Glenville-Emmons, 25-10, 25-13, 25-13
Springfield def. Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart, 3-1
St. Cloud Cathedral def. Little Falls, 23-25, 25-19, 25-23, 25-18
St. Paul Highland Park def. Minneapolis Washburn, 23-25, 25-17, 22-25, 25-19, 15-7
Staples-Motley def. Aitkin, 25-21, 25-20, 27-25
Superior, Wis. def. Duluth Denfeld, 25-14, 25-16, 25-8
Swanville def. Upsala, 3-0
Thief River Falls def. Win-E-Mac, 25-17, 25-10, 25-14
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Renville County West, 25-17, 25-13, 25-13
Tri-City United def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 25-23, 25-12, 24-26, 14-25
Underwood def. Rothsay, 25-9, 25-22, 25-16
United South Central def. St. Clair, 3-2
Wabasso def. New Ulm Cathedral, 18-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-21
Waconia def. Orono, 25-27, 25-23, 25-12, 25-15
Wadena-Deer Creek def. Menahga, 25-6, 25-12, 25-17
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley def. Blackduck, 3-1
Waseca def. West Lutheran, 24-25, 25-23, 25-25, 25-10
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. Randolph, 17-25, 25-27, 25-21, 25-15, 15-13
Westbrook-Walnut Grove def. Hills-Beaver Creek, 3-0
Willmar def. St. Cloud Tech, 25-15, 25-8, 25-16
Winona Cotter def. Wabasha-Kellogg, 25-22, 26-24, 25-21
Worthington def. Fairmont, 25-12, 25-12, 25-12
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
