GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Brimfield 50, Rockridge 19

Christian Liberty Academy 62, Galesburg Christian High School 25

Clifton Central 47, Illinois Lutheran 24

Dakota 38, Durand 36

Fairbury Prairie Central 56, El Paso-Gridley 37

Greenville 45, Carlinville 31

Havana 59, North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 57

Hersey 67, Evanston Township 50

Hillsboro 51, Litchfield 25

Lincoln-Way East 56, Plainfield South 44

Mother McAuley 52, Simeon 33

Mounds Meridian 65, Elverado 25

Ottawa 33, Seneca 21

Paris 61, Altamont 37

Parkview Christian Academy 61, Channahon (Families of Faith Christian Academy) 19

Peoria (H.S.) 70, Peoria Manual 13

Rockford Guilford 55, Rockford Boylan 50

Round Lake def. Waukegan, forfeit

Stillman Valley 55, Sterling Newman 26

Warren 51, South Beloit 28

Willows 49, Mooseheart 3

Winnebago 45, St. Francis 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Trico vs. Murphysboro, ppd. to Feb 10th.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you