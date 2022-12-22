BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Clifton 56, Passaic Valley 48
Eastern 58, Cherry Hill East 54
Elizabeth 57, Westfield 33
Florence 60, Stem Civics 36
Gloucester City 60, Gateway 37
Hackettstown 66, Wallkill Valley 40
Hamilton West 57, Nottingham 50
Holmdel 71, Freehold 27
Holy Cross Prep 60, Northern Burlington 51
Keyport 56, Keansburg 34
Mastery Charter 58, Foundation Collegiate 29
Millburn 51, Glen Ridge 21
Montclair 53, Verona 42
Moorestown 48, Cherry Hill West 43
Newark East Side 61, Newark Central 38
Oratory Catholic 61, Pingry 59
Palmyra 64, Riverside 39
Red Bank Catholic 78, Middletown North 64
Science Park 52, Newark Academy 45
St. Joseph-Metuchen 68, J.P. Stevens 43
St. Rose 45, Manasquan 33
Weequahic 55, Golda Och 44
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
