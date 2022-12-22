BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Clifton 56, Passaic Valley 48

Eastern 58, Cherry Hill East 54

Elizabeth 57, Westfield 33

Florence 60, Stem Civics 36

Gloucester City 60, Gateway 37

Hackettstown 66, Wallkill Valley 40

Hamilton West 57, Nottingham 50

Holmdel 71, Freehold 27

Holy Cross Prep 60, Northern Burlington 51

Keyport 56, Keansburg 34

Mastery Charter 58, Foundation Collegiate 29

Millburn 51, Glen Ridge 21

Montclair 53, Verona 42

Moorestown 48, Cherry Hill West 43

Newark East Side 61, Newark Central 38

Oratory Catholic 61, Pingry 59

Palmyra 64, Riverside 39

Red Bank Catholic 78, Middletown North 64

Science Park 52, Newark Academy 45

St. Joseph-Metuchen 68, J.P. Stevens 43

St. Rose 45, Manasquan 33

Weequahic 55, Golda Och 44

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

