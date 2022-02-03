GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Appoquinimink 60, Odessa, Wash. 20

Charter School of Wilmington 48, Archmere Academy 18

Delaware Military Academy 52, Newark Charter 34

Delcastle Tech 33, Newark 27

Dover 75, Milford 16

Laurel 60, Sussex Central 36

Red Lion Christian Academy def. Glasgow, forfeit

Seaford 59, Sussex Technical 35

Smyrna 57, Middletown 41

St. Elizabeth 62, Conrad 34

St. Georges Tech 54, Caesar Rodney 43

Wilmington Friends 37, Tower Hill 22

Woodbridge 50, Delmar 9

