GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Appoquinimink 60, Odessa, Wash. 20
Charter School of Wilmington 48, Archmere Academy 18
Delaware Military Academy 52, Newark Charter 34
Delcastle Tech 33, Newark 27
Dover 75, Milford 16
Laurel 60, Sussex Central 36
Red Lion Christian Academy def. Glasgow, forfeit
Seaford 59, Sussex Technical 35
Smyrna 57, Middletown 41
St. Elizabeth 62, Conrad 34
St. Georges Tech 54, Caesar Rodney 43
Wilmington Friends 37, Tower Hill 22
Woodbridge 50, Delmar 9
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/