PREP FOOTBALL=

Airline 42, Captain Shreve 14

Ascension Catholic 49, St. John 0

Basile 57, Hamilton Christian Academy 16

Baton Rouge Episcopal 55, Capitol 20

Cedar Creek 52, River Oaks 0

Central Catholic 49, Centerville 0

Cohen 76, Crescent City 18

Country Day 37, Frederick Douglass 14

De La Salle 38, Kenner Discovery 7

DeRidder 42, LaGrange 14

Delta Charter 52, Tensas 8

Denham Springs 33, Live Oak 0

Dutchtown 27, Walker 0

Ehret 47, King 7

General Trass (Lake Providence) 22, Ferriday 16

Gueydan 29, Elton 13

Leesville 41, Washington-Marion 18

Lena Northwood 46, Montgomery 22

Loyola Prep 30, Green Oaks 12

Madison Prep 39, Port Allen 0

Mangham 52, Vidalia 6

McDonogh #35 56, Abramson 0

Northlake Christian 42, Springfield 0

Ouachita Christian 49, St. Frederick Catholic 7

Parkway 55, Southwood 6

Pointe Coupee Catholic 42, Sacred Heart 14

Riverdale 16, Willow School 7

S. B. Wright 33, Haynes Academy 6

Tioga 40, Pine Prairie 6

Union Christian Academy 59, Northeast Baptist 8

University (Lab) 42, Tylertown, Miss. 0

Vermilion Catholic 57, Covenant Christian Academy 6

Welsh 43, Grand Lake 7

West Feliciana 44, St. Michael 30

West Jefferson 21, Bonnabel 16

Zachary 33, Woodlawn (BR) 6

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

