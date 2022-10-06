PREP FOOTBALL=
Airline 42, Captain Shreve 14
Ascension Catholic 49, St. John 0
Basile 57, Hamilton Christian Academy 16
Baton Rouge Episcopal 55, Capitol 20
Cedar Creek 52, River Oaks 0
Central Catholic 49, Centerville 0
Cohen 76, Crescent City 18
Country Day 37, Frederick Douglass 14
De La Salle 38, Kenner Discovery 7
DeRidder 42, LaGrange 14
Delta Charter 52, Tensas 8
Denham Springs 33, Live Oak 0
Dutchtown 27, Walker 0
Ehret 47, King 7
General Trass (Lake Providence) 22, Ferriday 16
Gueydan 29, Elton 13
Leesville 41, Washington-Marion 18
Lena Northwood 46, Montgomery 22
Loyola Prep 30, Green Oaks 12
Madison Prep 39, Port Allen 0
Mangham 52, Vidalia 6
McDonogh #35 56, Abramson 0
Northlake Christian 42, Springfield 0
Ouachita Christian 49, St. Frederick Catholic 7
Parkway 55, Southwood 6
Pointe Coupee Catholic 42, Sacred Heart 14
Riverdale 16, Willow School 7
S. B. Wright 33, Haynes Academy 6
Tioga 40, Pine Prairie 6
Union Christian Academy 59, Northeast Baptist 8
University (Lab) 42, Tylertown, Miss. 0
Vermilion Catholic 57, Covenant Christian Academy 6
Welsh 43, Grand Lake 7
West Feliciana 44, St. Michael 30
West Jefferson 21, Bonnabel 16
Zachary 33, Woodlawn (BR) 6
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.