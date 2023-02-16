GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 54, Monument/Dayville 39

Benson 51, McDaniel 5

Cascade 62, Newport 41

Clatskanie 43, Faith Bible 33

Country Christian 39, Open Door 26

Crosshill Christian 56, C.S. Lewis 37

De La Salle 55, Horizon Christian Tualatin 44

Echo 57, Wallowa 49

Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 27, Willamette Valley Christian 26

Hood River 51, Parkrose 33

La Grande 48, Pendleton 32

Lakeview 45, Coquille 33

N. Clackamas Christian 41, Columbia Christian 26

Prairie City/Burnt River 40, Huntington 27

Rogue Valley Adventist 46, Bonanza 38

Santiam Christian 47, Jefferson 26

Scappoose 32, Seaside 29

Sutherlin 68, Brookings-Harbor 30

Taft 41, Sheridan 35

Trinity Lutheran 47, North Lake/Paisley 34

Union 54, Imbler 46

Wilsonville 51, Hillsboro 36

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

