GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

NSAA State Championship=

Class B=

Quarterfinal=

Elkhorn North 60, Norris 40

Omaha Skutt Catholic 73, Waverly 41

York 38, Scottsbluff 26

Class C2=

Quarterfinal=

Crofton 49, Cross County 27

Guardian Angels 67, Southern Valley 46

Oakland-Craig 36, Ponca 22

Pender 56, Clarkson/Leigh 37

Class D2=

Quarterfinal=

Falls City Sacred Heart 64, Leyton 30

Humphrey St. Francis 61, McCool Junction 54

Shelton 52, Wilcox-Hildreth 22

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you