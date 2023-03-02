GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
NSAA State Championship=
Class B=
Quarterfinal=
Elkhorn North 60, Norris 40
Omaha Skutt Catholic 73, Waverly 41
York 38, Scottsbluff 26
Class C2=
Quarterfinal=
Crofton 49, Cross County 27
Guardian Angels 67, Southern Valley 46
Oakland-Craig 36, Ponca 22
Pender 56, Clarkson/Leigh 37
Class D2=
Quarterfinal=
Falls City Sacred Heart 64, Leyton 30
Humphrey St. Francis 61, McCool Junction 54
Shelton 52, Wilcox-Hildreth 22
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.