GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andover 63, Champlin Park 46
Anoka 53, Coon Rapids 38
Avail Academy 63, Community of Peace 29
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 71, Warroad 28
Barnum 78, Cromwell 45
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 59, Royalton 57, OT
Braham 65, East Central 25
Byron 41, Albert Lea 34
Caledonia 79, Triton 51
Canby 46, Yellow Medicine East 45
Cannon Falls 64, Lewiston-Altura 37
Centennial 54, Elk River 49
Central Minnesota Christian 50, MACCRAY 39
Chanhassen 70, Bloomington Jefferson 63
Chisholm 97, Nashwauk-Keewatin 20
Cretin-Derham Hall 50, Woodbury 47
DeLaSalle 57, Fridley 51
Dover-Eyota 73, Chatfield 58
Fillmore Central 56, Rushford-Peterson 52
Grand Meadow 51, Mabel-Canton 39
Grand Rapids 73, Hermantown 38
Hastings 71, Two Rivers 50
Holdingford 56, Eden Valley-Watkins 55
Jordan 54, Delano 46
Kasson-Mantorville 66, Winona 34
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 66, Dawson-Boyd 45
Kimball 79, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 33
Lac qui Parle Valley 59, Renville County West 17
Lake City 80, Pine Island 50
Lakeville North 52, Apple Valley 41
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 63, Sibley East 47
Litchfield 52, Glencoe-Silver Lake 32
Luverne 81, Windom 39
Lyle/Austin Pacelli 51, Schaeffer Academy 41
Mahtomedi 51, Hill-Murray 42
Mankato Loyola 44, St. John's Prep 23
Maple Grove 44, Blaine 33
Mayer Lutheran 55, Belle Plaine 43
Mesabi East 65, Ely 52
Minneapolis Southwest 69, St. Anthony 60
Mound Westonka 50, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 46
New London-Spicer 69, Dassel-Cokato 26
New Ulm 76, Redwood Valley 29
Nicollet 66, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 51
North St. Paul 54, Tartan 50
North Woods 72, Fond du Lac Ojibwe 38
Norwood-Young America 60, Tri-City United 36
Osakis 56, Browerville/Eagle Valley 55
Paynesville 46, Maple Lake 27
Pequot Lakes 71, Esko 54
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 84, St. Charles 40
Robbinsdale Armstrong 57, Park Center 42
Robbinsdale Cooper 59, Bloomington Kennedy 43
Rogers 84, Osseo 67
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 67, Lakeview 23
Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 89, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 28
South Ridge 97, Wrenshall 26
Spring Grove 68, AC/GE 38
Springfield 54, Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 47
St. Paul Central 52, St. Paul Highland Park 20
Stewartville 74, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 55
Swanville 58, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 51
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 50, Minneota 46
Underwood 67, Hillcrest Lutheran 43
Watertown-Mayer 70, Blake 38
Winona Cotter 68, La Crescent 35
Zimmerman 67, Big Lake 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Albany vs. Fergus Falls, ppd.
Bagley vs. Ada-Borup/Norman County West, ppd. to Feb 11th.
Breckenridge vs. Frazee, ppd. to Feb 24th.
Cass Lake-Bena vs. Pine River-Backus, ppd.
Crookston vs. Grafton, N.D., ccd.
Fosston vs. Win-E-Mac, ppd. to Feb 11th.
Kittson County Central vs. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo, ppd.
Lake Park-Audubon vs. NCEUH, ccd.
McGregor vs. Two Harbors, ppd.
Menahga vs. Sebeka, ppd.
New York Mills vs. Henning, ppd.
Park Rapids vs. Crosby-Ironton, ppd.
Pillager vs. Wadena-Deer Creek, ppd.
Red Lake Falls vs. East Grand Forks, ccd.
Red Lake vs. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, ppd.
St. Paul Johnson vs. Twin Cities Academy, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/