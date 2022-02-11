GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andover 63, Champlin Park 46

Anoka 53, Coon Rapids 38

Avail Academy 63, Community of Peace 29

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 71, Warroad 28

Barnum 78, Cromwell 45

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 59, Royalton 57, OT

Braham 65, East Central 25

Byron 41, Albert Lea 34

Caledonia 79, Triton 51

Canby 46, Yellow Medicine East 45

Cannon Falls 64, Lewiston-Altura 37

Centennial 54, Elk River 49

Central Minnesota Christian 50, MACCRAY 39

Chanhassen 70, Bloomington Jefferson 63

Chisholm 97, Nashwauk-Keewatin 20

Cretin-Derham Hall 50, Woodbury 47

DeLaSalle 57, Fridley 51

Dover-Eyota 73, Chatfield 58

Fillmore Central 56, Rushford-Peterson 52

Grand Meadow 51, Mabel-Canton 39

Grand Rapids 73, Hermantown 38

Hastings 71, Two Rivers 50

Holdingford 56, Eden Valley-Watkins 55

Jordan 54, Delano 46

Kasson-Mantorville 66, Winona 34

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 66, Dawson-Boyd 45

Kimball 79, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 33

Lac qui Parle Valley 59, Renville County West 17

Lake City 80, Pine Island 50

Lakeville North 52, Apple Valley 41

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 63, Sibley East 47

Litchfield 52, Glencoe-Silver Lake 32

Luverne 81, Windom 39

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 51, Schaeffer Academy 41

Mahtomedi 51, Hill-Murray 42

Mankato Loyola 44, St. John's Prep 23

Maple Grove 44, Blaine 33

Mayer Lutheran 55, Belle Plaine 43

Mesabi East 65, Ely 52

Minneapolis Southwest 69, St. Anthony 60

Mound Westonka 50, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 46

New London-Spicer 69, Dassel-Cokato 26

New Ulm 76, Redwood Valley 29

Nicollet 66, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 51

North St. Paul 54, Tartan 50

North Woods 72, Fond du Lac Ojibwe 38

Norwood-Young America 60, Tri-City United 36

Osakis 56, Browerville/Eagle Valley 55

Paynesville 46, Maple Lake 27

Pequot Lakes 71, Esko 54

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 84, St. Charles 40

Robbinsdale Armstrong 57, Park Center 42

Robbinsdale Cooper 59, Bloomington Kennedy 43

Rogers 84, Osseo 67

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 67, Lakeview 23

Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 89, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 28

South Ridge 97, Wrenshall 26

Spring Grove 68, AC/GE 38

Springfield 54, Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 47

St. Paul Central 52, St. Paul Highland Park 20

Stewartville 74, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 55

Swanville 58, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 51

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 50, Minneota 46

Underwood 67, Hillcrest Lutheran 43

Watertown-Mayer 70, Blake 38

Winona Cotter 68, La Crescent 35

Zimmerman 67, Big Lake 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Albany vs. Fergus Falls, ppd.

Bagley vs. Ada-Borup/Norman County West, ppd. to Feb 11th.

Breckenridge vs. Frazee, ppd. to Feb 24th.

Cass Lake-Bena vs. Pine River-Backus, ppd.

Crookston vs. Grafton, N.D., ccd.

Fosston vs. Win-E-Mac, ppd. to Feb 11th.

Kittson County Central vs. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo, ppd.

Lake Park-Audubon vs. NCEUH, ccd.

McGregor vs. Two Harbors, ppd.

Menahga vs. Sebeka, ppd.

New York Mills vs. Henning, ppd.

Park Rapids vs. Crosby-Ironton, ppd.

Pillager vs. Wadena-Deer Creek, ppd.

Red Lake Falls vs. East Grand Forks, ccd.

Red Lake vs. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, ppd.

St. Paul Johnson vs. Twin Cities Academy, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you