GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Battle Creek Lakeview 39, Kalamazoo Central 38

Benzie Central 51, Buckley 29

Berkley 51, Troy 33

Bridgman 24, Eau Claire 9

Buchanan 57, Berrien Springs 30

Calhoun Christian 42, Cedar Springs 26

Caro 50, Ubly 34

Clawson 43, Hazel Park 38

Detroit Cesar Chavez 28, Westland Universal 24

Detroit East English 38, Merritt Academy 18

Detroit Edison(DEPSA) 67, Summit Academy North 34

Dryden 35, Peck 24

Engadine 58, Cooks Big Bay de Noc 28

Ewen-Trout Creek 54, Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 31

Grand Blanc 68, Clarkston 43

Grosse Pointe North 42, Utica Ford 40

Hancock 51, Chassell 18

Harbor Light Christian 38, Cadillac Heritage Christian 18

Hart 60, Ravenna 13

Kingston 53, Marlette 49

Lake City 63, Houghton Lake 23

Macomb Dakota 63, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 11

Marine City 73, Eastpointe East Detroit 10

Mattawan 57, Portage Northern 21

Montague 38, Mason County Central 35

New Haven 58, Warren Fitzgerald 30

Niles Brandywine 48, Three Oaks River Valley 19

Port Huron 45, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 29

Port Huron Northern 39, Romeo 30

Portage Central 59, Stevensville Lakeshore 51

Redford Thurston 47, Bloomfield Hills Sacred Heart 30

Richland Gull Lake 51, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 26

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 54, Lake Orion 36

Saginaw 44, Bay City Central 42

Saginaw Arts and Science 56, Owosso Spring Vale 29

Sandusky 32, Bad Axe 30

Shelby 38, Oakridge High School 36

St. Clair Shores South Lake 56, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 46

St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 22, Lawrence 21

Sterling Heights Stevenson 61, Fraser 50

Tecumseh 56, Monroe St. Mary’s Catholic Central 34

Utica 68, Utica Eisenhower 33

Waldron 35, Jackson Christian 20

Whitehall 44, North Muskegon 30

Williamston 74, Fowlerville 30

Yale 41, Brown City 25

Ypsilanti 49, Oak Park 7

Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 72, Riverview 32

Zion Christian 58, Holland Black River 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Detroit Ford vs. Detroit Pershing, ccd.

Evart vs. Manton, ccd.

Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills vs. Wyoming Godwin Heights, ccd.

Grand River Prep vs. Grand Rapids Wellspring, ccd.

Libertas Christian vs. GR Sacred Heart, ccd.

McBain Northern Michigan Christian vs. Roscommon, ccd.

New Buffalo vs. Covert, ccd.

St. Joseph vs. Battle Creek Central, ccd.

Warren Mott vs. Marysville, ccd.

West Bloomfield vs. Novi Christian, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

