GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Battle Creek Lakeview 39, Kalamazoo Central 38
Benzie Central 51, Buckley 29
Berkley 51, Troy 33
Bridgman 24, Eau Claire 9
Buchanan 57, Berrien Springs 30
Calhoun Christian 42, Cedar Springs 26
Caro 50, Ubly 34
Clawson 43, Hazel Park 38
Detroit Cesar Chavez 28, Westland Universal 24
Detroit East English 38, Merritt Academy 18
Detroit Edison(DEPSA) 67, Summit Academy North 34
Dryden 35, Peck 24
Engadine 58, Cooks Big Bay de Noc 28
Ewen-Trout Creek 54, Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 31
Grand Blanc 68, Clarkston 43
Grosse Pointe North 42, Utica Ford 40
Hancock 51, Chassell 18
Harbor Light Christian 38, Cadillac Heritage Christian 18
Hart 60, Ravenna 13
Kingston 53, Marlette 49
Lake City 63, Houghton Lake 23
Macomb Dakota 63, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 11
Marine City 73, Eastpointe East Detroit 10
Mattawan 57, Portage Northern 21
Montague 38, Mason County Central 35
New Haven 58, Warren Fitzgerald 30
Niles Brandywine 48, Three Oaks River Valley 19
Port Huron 45, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 29
Port Huron Northern 39, Romeo 30
Portage Central 59, Stevensville Lakeshore 51
Redford Thurston 47, Bloomfield Hills Sacred Heart 30
Richland Gull Lake 51, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 26
Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 54, Lake Orion 36
Saginaw 44, Bay City Central 42
Saginaw Arts and Science 56, Owosso Spring Vale 29
Sandusky 32, Bad Axe 30
Shelby 38, Oakridge High School 36
St. Clair Shores South Lake 56, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 46
St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 22, Lawrence 21
Sterling Heights Stevenson 61, Fraser 50
Tecumseh 56, Monroe St. Mary’s Catholic Central 34
Utica 68, Utica Eisenhower 33
Waldron 35, Jackson Christian 20
Whitehall 44, North Muskegon 30
Williamston 74, Fowlerville 30
Yale 41, Brown City 25
Ypsilanti 49, Oak Park 7
Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 72, Riverview 32
Zion Christian 58, Holland Black River 30
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Detroit Ford vs. Detroit Pershing, ccd.
Evart vs. Manton, ccd.
Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills vs. Wyoming Godwin Heights, ccd.
Grand River Prep vs. Grand Rapids Wellspring, ccd.
Libertas Christian vs. GR Sacred Heart, ccd.
McBain Northern Michigan Christian vs. Roscommon, ccd.
New Buffalo vs. Covert, ccd.
St. Joseph vs. Battle Creek Central, ccd.
Warren Mott vs. Marysville, ccd.
West Bloomfield vs. Novi Christian, ccd.
