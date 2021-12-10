GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Barnesville 71, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 38

Barnum 63, Aitkin 43

Bloomington Kennedy 54, Jordan 49

Caledonia 66, Waukon, Iowa 56

Central Minnesota Christian 61, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 24

Chanhassen 73, Buffalo 54

Chisholm 55, Northeast Range 9

Cromwell 79, Wrenshall 12

Crosby-Ironton 63, Esko 54

Duluth Marshall 91, Duluth Denfeld 28

Eden Valley-Watkins 32, Litchfield 30

Edina 70, Burnsville 57

Fairmont 83, New Ulm 62

Farmington 48, Owatonna 46

Floodwood 42, McGregor 38

Fridley 80, Duluth East 70

Goodhue 68, Cannon Falls 35

Grand Meadow 59, Randolph 27

Grand Rapids 60, Cloquet 42

Greenway 48, Deer River 47

Hancock 72, West Central 66, OT

Hayfield 60, Rushford-Peterson 38

Henning 54, Pillager 50

Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 51, Mountain Lake Co-op 47

Hills-Beaver Creek 56, Murray County Central 16

Holdingford 59, St. Cloud Cathedral 39

Holy Angels 78, Benilde-St. Margaret's 67

Hopkins 83, Eastview 29

Houston 58, Spring Grove 33

Hutchinson 72, Big Lake 41

Kimball 44, Foley 41

Kingsland 61, St. Charles 37

Lewiston-Altura 61, La Crescent 41

Liberty Classical 38, Minnesota Academy for the Deaf 25

Littlefork-Big Falls 67, Laporte 29

MACCRAY 74, Renville County West 37

Maple Grove 56, Shakopee 54

Maranatha Christian 71, St. Paul Central 31

Mayer-Lutheran 88, Concordia Academy 50

Mesabi East 63, Eveleth-Gilbert 47

Minneota 82, Lakeview 14

Moorhead 53, Sartell-St. Stephen 21

Mound Westonka 67, St. Anthony 62

North Branch 59, North St. Paul 54

Park (Cottage Grove) 49, White Bear Lake 47

Pelican Rapids 45, Park Rapids 39

Perham 63, Frazee 24

Pine City 66, East Central 22

Pine River-Backus 62, Sebeka 57

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 57, Triton 45

Red Rock Central 63, Adrian 43

Robbinsdale Armstrong 52, Bloomington Jefferson 51

Rochester Lourdes 55, Kasson-Mantorville 53

Rocori 63, Paynesville 42

Rosemount 68, Stillwater 65

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 75, Yellow Medicine East 71

Sauk Centre 55, Albany 53

Schaeffer Academy 61, Mankato Loyola 55

Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 78, Nicollet 56

Southwest Christian (Chaska) 50, New Life Academy 35

Spectrum 64, St. Agnes 42

St. Paul Como Park 74, Providence Academy 72

St. Paul Harding 75, Minneapolis Henry 51

St. Peter 64, Simley 35

Thief River Falls 46, East Grand Forks 34

Thompson, N.D. 47, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 43

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 75, Canby 43

Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 70, AC/GE 43

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 62, Nevis 53

Waseca 57, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 19

Wayzata 49, Lakeville North 45

Woodbury 59, Tartan 30

Zimmerman 76, St. Francis 64

Barnes County Tourney=

Maple River 50, Enderlin, N.D. 47

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

