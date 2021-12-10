GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Barnesville 71, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 38
Barnum 63, Aitkin 43
Bloomington Kennedy 54, Jordan 49
Caledonia 66, Waukon, Iowa 56
Central Minnesota Christian 61, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 24
Chanhassen 73, Buffalo 54
Chisholm 55, Northeast Range 9
Cromwell 79, Wrenshall 12
Crosby-Ironton 63, Esko 54
Duluth Marshall 91, Duluth Denfeld 28
Eden Valley-Watkins 32, Litchfield 30
Edina 70, Burnsville 57
Fairmont 83, New Ulm 62
Farmington 48, Owatonna 46
Floodwood 42, McGregor 38
Fridley 80, Duluth East 70
Goodhue 68, Cannon Falls 35
Grand Meadow 59, Randolph 27
Grand Rapids 60, Cloquet 42
Greenway 48, Deer River 47
Hancock 72, West Central 66, OT
Hayfield 60, Rushford-Peterson 38
Henning 54, Pillager 50
Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 51, Mountain Lake Co-op 47
Hills-Beaver Creek 56, Murray County Central 16
Holdingford 59, St. Cloud Cathedral 39
Holy Angels 78, Benilde-St. Margaret's 67
Hopkins 83, Eastview 29
Houston 58, Spring Grove 33
Hutchinson 72, Big Lake 41
Kimball 44, Foley 41
Kingsland 61, St. Charles 37
Lewiston-Altura 61, La Crescent 41
Liberty Classical 38, Minnesota Academy for the Deaf 25
Littlefork-Big Falls 67, Laporte 29
MACCRAY 74, Renville County West 37
Maple Grove 56, Shakopee 54
Maranatha Christian 71, St. Paul Central 31
Mayer-Lutheran 88, Concordia Academy 50
Mesabi East 63, Eveleth-Gilbert 47
Minneota 82, Lakeview 14
Moorhead 53, Sartell-St. Stephen 21
Mound Westonka 67, St. Anthony 62
North Branch 59, North St. Paul 54
Park (Cottage Grove) 49, White Bear Lake 47
Pelican Rapids 45, Park Rapids 39
Perham 63, Frazee 24
Pine City 66, East Central 22
Pine River-Backus 62, Sebeka 57
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 57, Triton 45
Red Rock Central 63, Adrian 43
Robbinsdale Armstrong 52, Bloomington Jefferson 51
Rochester Lourdes 55, Kasson-Mantorville 53
Rocori 63, Paynesville 42
Rosemount 68, Stillwater 65
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 75, Yellow Medicine East 71
Sauk Centre 55, Albany 53
Schaeffer Academy 61, Mankato Loyola 55
Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 78, Nicollet 56
Southwest Christian (Chaska) 50, New Life Academy 35
Spectrum 64, St. Agnes 42
St. Paul Como Park 74, Providence Academy 72
St. Paul Harding 75, Minneapolis Henry 51
St. Peter 64, Simley 35
Thief River Falls 46, East Grand Forks 34
Thompson, N.D. 47, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 43
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 75, Canby 43
Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 70, AC/GE 43
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 62, Nevis 53
Waseca 57, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 19
Wayzata 49, Lakeville North 45
Woodbury 59, Tartan 30
Zimmerman 76, St. Francis 64
Barnes County Tourney=
Maple River 50, Enderlin, N.D. 47
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/