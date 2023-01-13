GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian 73, Huntington 20
Banks 54, Rainier 20
Caldera 50, Redmond 44
Central Linn 55, Monroe 52
Colton 33, Santiam 18
Crescent Valley 48, Lebanon 39
Crosshill Christian 48, Perrydale 39
Crow 49, Eddyville 40
Damascus Christian 58, North Douglas 45
East Linn Christian 53, Oakridge 48, OT
Faith Bible 45, Mannahouse Christian 35
Gervais 53, Culver 12
Knappa 48, Clatskanie 38
La Salle 40, Hillsboro 28
Marist 56, Thurston 46
Nestucca 38, Vernonia 21
Oakland 41, Gold Beach 23
Regis 66, Kennedy 31
Silverton 45, West Albany 44
South Salem 49, Sprague 34
Southwest Christian 44, Open Door 15
St. Paul 59, Country Christian 35
Summit 57, Mountain View 51
Triangle Lake 48, Siletz Valley Early College 9
Vale 46, Burns 39
Waldport 34, Illinois Valley 20
Western Christian High School 34, Salem Academy 23
Westside Christian 74, Portland Adventist 17
Wilsonville 61, Hood River 33
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
