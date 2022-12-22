BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albertville 51, Etowah 30
Alexandria, Ind. 73, Falkville 47
Collinsville 60, Susan Moore 54
Fort Payne 55, Sipsey Valley 30
Gardendale 60, Alabama Christian Academy 38
Lanett 67, Troup County, Ga. 65, OT
Pleasant Valley 52, Asbury 49
Randolph County 52, Wadley 48
Shoals Christian 52, Belgreen 34
Whitesburg Christian 67, Valley Head 48
Woodville 71, Crossville 58
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Tanner vs. Ardmore, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
