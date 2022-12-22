BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albertville 51, Etowah 30

Alexandria, Ind. 73, Falkville 47

Collinsville 60, Susan Moore 54

Fort Payne 55, Sipsey Valley 30

Gardendale 60, Alabama Christian Academy 38

Lanett 67, Troup County, Ga. 65, OT

Pleasant Valley 52, Asbury 49

Randolph County 52, Wadley 48

Shoals Christian 52, Belgreen 34

Whitesburg Christian 67, Valley Head 48

Woodville 71, Crossville 58

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Tanner vs. Ardmore, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

