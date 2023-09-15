PREP FOOTBALL=
Albany 34, Springfield 6
Arcadia 36, Lincoln Preparatory School 30
Calvary Baptist Academy 42, C.E. Byrd 21
Carencro 19, Southside 14
Carroll 38, Southwood 16
D'Arbonne Woods 42, Beekman 6
Delhi 58, Capitol 0
East Jefferson 32, Haynes Academy 0
Ehret 42, Booker T. Washington 0
Grand Lake 47, Pickering 0
Iota 52, Crowley 7
Kinder 34, Rosepine 0
Madison 48, Lafayette Renaissance 22
Newman 37, Benton 27
Plaquemine 39, Tara 8
Ponchatoula 49, St. Thomas Aquinas 6
St. Amant 20, Kennedy 14
Terrebonne 40, Lakeshore 13
Vidor, Texas 21, St. Louis 17
Welsh 50, Hamilton Christian Academy 6
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
