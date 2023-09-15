PREP FOOTBALL=

Albany 34, Springfield 6

Arcadia 36, Lincoln Preparatory School 30

Calvary Baptist Academy 42, C.E. Byrd 21

Carencro 19, Southside 14

Carroll 38, Southwood 16

D'Arbonne Woods 42, Beekman 6

Delhi 58, Capitol 0

East Jefferson 32, Haynes Academy 0

Ehret 42, Booker T. Washington 0

Grand Lake 47, Pickering 0

Iota 52, Crowley 7

Kinder 34, Rosepine 0

Madison 48, Lafayette Renaissance 22

Newman 37, Benton 27

Plaquemine 39, Tara 8

Ponchatoula 49, St. Thomas Aquinas 6

St. Amant 20, Kennedy 14

Terrebonne 40, Lakeshore 13

Vidor, Texas 21, St. Louis 17

Welsh 50, Hamilton Christian Academy 6

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

