PREP FOOTBALL=

Ann Arbor Huron 41, Ypsilanti Lincoln 20

Birmingham Seaholm 48, Berkley 0

Brown City 46, Deckerville 28

Detroit Comm & Media Arts 22, Detroit Osborn 8

Detroit Denby 38, Detroit Central 24

Detroit Douglass 28, DCP-Northwestern 14

Detroit University Science 20, Detroit University Prep 6

Dexter 56, Ann Arbor Pioneer 0

Monroe 58, Ann Arbor Skyline 0

North Farmington 22, Troy Athens 7

Norway 40, Crystal Falls Forest Park 6

Rogers City 34, Atlanta 24

Southfield 42, Birmingham Groves 35

Southfield A&T 42, Birmingham Groves 35

Walled Lake Western 45, Walled Lake Northern 12

White Lake Lakeland 40, Walled Lake Central 9

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

