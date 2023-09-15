PREP FOOTBALL=
Ann Arbor Huron 41, Ypsilanti Lincoln 20
Birmingham Seaholm 48, Berkley 0
Brown City 46, Deckerville 28
Detroit Comm & Media Arts 22, Detroit Osborn 8
Detroit Denby 38, Detroit Central 24
Detroit Douglass 28, DCP-Northwestern 14
Detroit University Science 20, Detroit University Prep 6
Dexter 56, Ann Arbor Pioneer 0
Monroe 58, Ann Arbor Skyline 0
North Farmington 22, Troy Athens 7
Norway 40, Crystal Falls Forest Park 6
Rogers City 34, Atlanta 24
Southfield 42, Birmingham Groves 35
Southfield A&T 42, Birmingham Groves 35
Walled Lake Western 45, Walled Lake Northern 12
White Lake Lakeland 40, Walled Lake Central 9
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
