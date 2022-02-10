GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams Central 55, Lexington 26
Aurora 43, Crete 32
Battle Creek 40, Hartington Cedar Catholic 27
Bishop Neumann 64, Omaha Roncalli 22
Clarkson/Leigh 56, Stanton 32
East Butler 37, Shelby/Rising City 26
Elgin Public/Pope John 67, Summerland 47
Elmwood-Murdock 70, Mead 39
Falls City 59, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 28
Freeman 45, Johnson-Brock 37
Garden County 43, Leyton 40
Gering 50, McCook 45
Grand Island Central Catholic 45, Hastings St. Cecilia 38
Grand Island Northwest 56, Boone Central 43
Guardian Angels 34, Pierce 29
Hershey 44, North Platte St. Patrick's 29
Lincoln Lutheran 44, Auburn 25
Lincoln Southeast 31, Columbus 26
Medicine Valley 59, Maxwell 26
Meridian 48, Friend 21
Millard South 75, Lincoln Northeast 46
Millard West 58, Millard North 56
Minden 67, Wood River 21
Nebraska Christian 63, Palmer 19
North Bend Central 50, Howells/Dodge 32
Omaha Duchesne Academy 51, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 26
Osmond 52, Winside 29
Pender 55, Omaha Nation 23
Platteview 57, Douglas County West 41
Ralston 38, Schuyler 23
Ravenna 60, Gibbon 38
Scottsbluff 52, North Platte 42
Silver Lake 43, Giltner 22
Tekamah-Herman 33, Fort Calhoun 31
Wahoo 61, Plattsmouth 27
Waverly 53, Hastings 47
West Holt 45, St. Mary's 34
