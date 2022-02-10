GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 55, Lexington 26

Aurora 43, Crete 32

Battle Creek 40, Hartington Cedar Catholic 27

Bishop Neumann 64, Omaha Roncalli 22

Clarkson/Leigh 56, Stanton 32

East Butler 37, Shelby/Rising City 26

Elgin Public/Pope John 67, Summerland 47

Elmwood-Murdock 70, Mead 39

Falls City 59, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 28

Freeman 45, Johnson-Brock 37

Garden County 43, Leyton 40

Gering 50, McCook 45

Grand Island Central Catholic 45, Hastings St. Cecilia 38

Grand Island Northwest 56, Boone Central 43

Guardian Angels 34, Pierce 29

Hershey 44, North Platte St. Patrick's 29

Lincoln Lutheran 44, Auburn 25

Lincoln Southeast 31, Columbus 26

Medicine Valley 59, Maxwell 26

Meridian 48, Friend 21

Millard South 75, Lincoln Northeast 46

Millard West 58, Millard North 56

Minden 67, Wood River 21

Nebraska Christian 63, Palmer 19

North Bend Central 50, Howells/Dodge 32

Omaha Duchesne Academy 51, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 26

Osmond 52, Winside 29

Pender 55, Omaha Nation 23

Platteview 57, Douglas County West 41

Ralston 38, Schuyler 23

Ravenna 60, Gibbon 38

Scottsbluff 52, North Platte 42

Silver Lake 43, Giltner 22

Tekamah-Herman 33, Fort Calhoun 31

Wahoo 61, Plattsmouth 27

Waverly 53, Hastings 47

West Holt 45, St. Mary's 34

