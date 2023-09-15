PREP FOOTBALL=

CLASS 6A=

¶ Byron Nelson 52, Keller Fossil Ridge 7

¶ Converse Judson 29, Hutto 19

¶ EP Montwood 41, EP Socorro 21

¶ Fort Bend Ridge Point 43, Fort Bend Hightower 36

¶ Haltom 32, Keller Central 22

¶ Harlingen 23, Laredo United South 14

¶ Houston Lamar 53, Pasadena Dobie 0

¶ Lake Travis 37, Austin Akins 0

¶ Mansfield Summit 41, Arlington Seguin 13

¶ McAllen Rowe 35, La Joya Palmview 3

¶ Mesquite Horn 21, Arlington 7

¶ Mission 41, Brownsville Pace 14

¶ North Garland 29, South Garland 26

¶ Pasadena 47, Houston MSTC 14

¶ PSJA North 56, McAllen 0

¶ Rockwall 51, South Grand Prairie 25

¶ SA Northside Brennan 13, SA Northside Taft 7

¶ Schertz Clemens 48, Laredo United 20

¶ Southlake Carroll 44, Keller Timber Creek 0

¶ The Woodlands 49, New Caney 42

¶ Weslaco East 34, Edinburg 21

CLASS 5A=

¶ Austin McCallum 37, Austin Crockett 22

¶ Boerne-Champion 34, New Braunfels Canyon 31

¶ CC Tuloso-Midway 40, CC West Oso 0

¶ Dallas Conrad 50, Dallas Samuell 12

¶ Dallas Sunset 10, Dallas Adams 7

¶ Fort Bend Willowridge 28, Brookshire Royal 10

¶ Frisco Heritage 37, Frisco Liberty 14

¶ Frisco Reedy 35, Frisco Wakeland 28

¶ Lubbock Cooper 34, WF Rider 7

¶ Mansfield Timberview 71, Carrollton Turner 7

¶ McKinney North 28, Lancaster 21

¶ Montgomery Lake Creek 73, Houston Bellaire 7

¶ North Forney 46, Dallas Wilson 14

¶ PSJA Memorial 52, Donna North 21

¶ Rio Grande City 38, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 14

¶ SA Burbank 33, SA Highlands 29

¶ SA Harlandale 38, SA Houston 20

¶ Sharyland Pioneer 44, Pharr Valley View 6

¶ Vidor 21, St. Louis, La. 17

¶ Waco University 22, Copperas Cove 14

¶ Wylie East 58, Garland Naaman Forest 14

CLASS 4A=

¶ Canyon 17, Amarillo Caprock 0

¶ Dallas Carter 46, Dallas Lincoln 11

¶ Lampasas 36, Pflugerville Connally 28

¶ Midlothian Heritage 38, Burleson 7

¶ Springtown 35, Carrollton Creekview 21

¶ Wilmer-Hutchins 49, Dallas Hillcrest 3

CLASS 3A=

¶ CC London 17, Kingsville King 13

¶ Jefferson 64, Hughes Springs 0

CLASS 2A=

¶ Bruni 38, Riviera Kaufer 8

¶ Cumby 46, Tyler All Saints 26

¶ Detroit 22, Pattonville Prairiland 16

¶ Italy 48, Dallas Roosevelt 12

¶ Shamrock 42, Sanford-Fritch 32

CLASS 1A=

¶ Gustine 46, Priddy 32

¶ Hedley 64, Afton Patton Springs 43

¶ Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 38, ETHS 18

¶ Loop 27, Roby 0

¶ Silverton 59, Weatherford Christian 12

¶ Turkey Valley 33, Nazareth 32, OT

PRIVATE SCHOOLS=

¶ Houston Kinkaid 54, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 14

¶ Houston St. John’s 28, Houston Second Baptist 7

¶ John Cooper 17, Dallas Greenhill 14

¶ SA Sunnybrook 48, San Antonio Prep 12

¶ Sherman Texoma 48, Weatherford Grace Christian 0

OTHER=

¶ Austin Royals 52, Austin SPC 7

¶ Lasa 47, Austin Eastside Memorial 0

¶ Longview Heritage 47, Tyler Kings Academy 0

¶ Plano Coram Deo 51, Dallas Fairhill 12

¶ Randle 41, Bryan 24

¶ San Antonio Harlan 49, SA Northside O’Connor 12

¶ Waco Methodist 56, Waco Vanguard 10

¶ Wisdom 58, Houston Austin 6

