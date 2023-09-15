PREP FOOTBALL=
CLASS 6A=
¶ Byron Nelson 52, Keller Fossil Ridge 7
¶ Converse Judson 29, Hutto 19
¶ EP Montwood 41, EP Socorro 21
¶ Fort Bend Ridge Point 43, Fort Bend Hightower 36
¶ Haltom 32, Keller Central 22
¶ Harlingen 23, Laredo United South 14
¶ Houston Lamar 53, Pasadena Dobie 0
¶ Lake Travis 37, Austin Akins 0
¶ Mansfield Summit 41, Arlington Seguin 13
¶ McAllen Rowe 35, La Joya Palmview 3
¶ Mesquite Horn 21, Arlington 7
¶ Mission 41, Brownsville Pace 14
¶ North Garland 29, South Garland 26
¶ Pasadena 47, Houston MSTC 14
¶ PSJA North 56, McAllen 0
¶ Rockwall 51, South Grand Prairie 25
¶ SA Northside Brennan 13, SA Northside Taft 7
¶ Schertz Clemens 48, Laredo United 20
¶ Southlake Carroll 44, Keller Timber Creek 0
¶ The Woodlands 49, New Caney 42
¶ Weslaco East 34, Edinburg 21
CLASS 5A=
¶ Austin McCallum 37, Austin Crockett 22
¶ Boerne-Champion 34, New Braunfels Canyon 31
¶ CC Tuloso-Midway 40, CC West Oso 0
¶ Dallas Conrad 50, Dallas Samuell 12
¶ Dallas Sunset 10, Dallas Adams 7
¶ Fort Bend Willowridge 28, Brookshire Royal 10
¶ Frisco Heritage 37, Frisco Liberty 14
¶ Frisco Reedy 35, Frisco Wakeland 28
¶ Lubbock Cooper 34, WF Rider 7
¶ Mansfield Timberview 71, Carrollton Turner 7
¶ McKinney North 28, Lancaster 21
¶ Montgomery Lake Creek 73, Houston Bellaire 7
¶ North Forney 46, Dallas Wilson 14
¶ PSJA Memorial 52, Donna North 21
¶ Rio Grande City 38, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 14
¶ SA Burbank 33, SA Highlands 29
¶ SA Harlandale 38, SA Houston 20
¶ Sharyland Pioneer 44, Pharr Valley View 6
¶ Vidor 21, St. Louis, La. 17
¶ Waco University 22, Copperas Cove 14
¶ Wylie East 58, Garland Naaman Forest 14
CLASS 4A=
¶ Canyon 17, Amarillo Caprock 0
¶ Dallas Carter 46, Dallas Lincoln 11
¶ Lampasas 36, Pflugerville Connally 28
¶ Midlothian Heritage 38, Burleson 7
¶ Springtown 35, Carrollton Creekview 21
¶ Wilmer-Hutchins 49, Dallas Hillcrest 3
CLASS 3A=
¶ CC London 17, Kingsville King 13
¶ Jefferson 64, Hughes Springs 0
CLASS 2A=
¶ Bruni 38, Riviera Kaufer 8
¶ Cumby 46, Tyler All Saints 26
¶ Detroit 22, Pattonville Prairiland 16
¶ Italy 48, Dallas Roosevelt 12
¶ Shamrock 42, Sanford-Fritch 32
CLASS 1A=
¶ Gustine 46, Priddy 32
¶ Hedley 64, Afton Patton Springs 43
¶ Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 38, ETHS 18
¶ Loop 27, Roby 0
¶ Silverton 59, Weatherford Christian 12
¶ Turkey Valley 33, Nazareth 32, OT
PRIVATE SCHOOLS=
¶ Houston Kinkaid 54, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 14
¶ Houston St. John’s 28, Houston Second Baptist 7
¶ John Cooper 17, Dallas Greenhill 14
¶ SA Sunnybrook 48, San Antonio Prep 12
¶ Sherman Texoma 48, Weatherford Grace Christian 0
OTHER=
¶ Austin Royals 52, Austin SPC 7
¶ Lasa 47, Austin Eastside Memorial 0
¶ Longview Heritage 47, Tyler Kings Academy 0
¶ Plano Coram Deo 51, Dallas Fairhill 12
¶ Randle 41, Bryan 24
¶ San Antonio Harlan 49, SA Northside O’Connor 12
¶ Waco Methodist 56, Waco Vanguard 10
¶ Wisdom 58, Houston Austin 6
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.