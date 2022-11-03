PREP FOOTBALL=
KSHSAA Football Championship=
Regional=
Class 6A=
Olathe Northwest 35, Olathe South 21
Olathe West 42, Blue Valley 20
Class 5A=
BV Southwest 56, Emporia 20
DeSoto 56, Spring Hill 0
Class 6-Man=
Cunningham 65, Natoma 0
Class 4A=
KC Piper 48, Chanute 47, 2OT
St. James Academy 42, Atchison 17
St. Thomas Aquinas 40, Louisburg 0
Class 3A=
Andale 45, Pratt 6
Clay Center 35, Wichita Collegiate 0
Columbus 21, Galena 14
Rock Creek 21, Hesston 11
Class 2A=
Caney Valley 16, Council Grove 3
Class 1A=
Conway Springs 35, Plainville 31
Pittsburg Colgan 40, Jayhawk Linn 8
Class 8-Man DI=
Chase County 56, Caldwell 38
Lyndon 50, Moundridge 0
Class 8-Man DII=
Axtell 50, Hutchinson Central Christian 0
