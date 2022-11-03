PREP FOOTBALL=

KSHSAA Football Championship=

Regional=

Class 6A=

Olathe Northwest 35, Olathe South 21

Olathe West 42, Blue Valley 20

Class 5A=

BV Southwest 56, Emporia 20

DeSoto 56, Spring Hill 0

Class 6-Man=

Cunningham 65, Natoma 0

Class 4A=

KC Piper 48, Chanute 47, 2OT

St. James Academy 42, Atchison 17

St. Thomas Aquinas 40, Louisburg 0

Class 3A=

Andale 45, Pratt 6

Clay Center 35, Wichita Collegiate 0

Columbus 21, Galena 14

Rock Creek 21, Hesston 11

Class 2A=

Caney Valley 16, Council Grove 3

Class 1A=

Conway Springs 35, Plainville 31

Pittsburg Colgan 40, Jayhawk Linn 8

Class 8-Man DI=

Chase County 56, Caldwell 38

Lyndon 50, Moundridge 0

Class 8-Man DII=

Axtell 50, Hutchinson Central Christian 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you