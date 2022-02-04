GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ankeny Centennial 59, Marshalltown 6

Ankeny Christian Academy 49, Orient-Macksburg 29

Belmond-Klemme 55, Northwood-Kensett 33

Bondurant Farrar 74, Knoxville 39

Burlington Notre Dame 67, New London 24

CAM, Anita 58, Audubon 55

Calamus-Wheatland 49, Durant-Bennett 41

Central Elkader 53, Edgewood-Colesburg 37

Central Lee, Donnellson 42, WACO, Wayland 31

Clear Lake 47, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 29

Colo-NESCO 36, Janesville 35

Earlham 41, Clarke, Osceola 30

East Union, Afton 53, Diagonal 43

Fort Madison 46, Centerville 42

Glenwood 67, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 50

Greene County 41, Des Moines, Hoover 24

Hinton 71, South O'Brien, Paullina 33

Iowa City West 37, Marion 29

Iowa Valley, Marengo 66, H-L-V, Victor 41

Lenox 49, Lamoni 41

Louisa-Muscatine 41, Mediapolis 40

MFL-Mar-Mac 70, West Central, Maynard 36

Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 67, West Monona 57

Mount Pleasant 65, Burlington 15

New Hampton 51, Central Springs 48

Newell-Fonda 77, Cherokee, Washington 63

North Fayette Valley 50, Crestwood, Cresco 44

Omaha Christian Academy, Neb. 40, Whiting 30

PAC-LM 82, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 21

Pekin 31, Highland, Riverside 26

Riceville 52, Rockford 18

Sibley-Ocheyedan 55, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 45

Sidney 48, Southwest Valley 32

Sigourney 68, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 50

Treynor 48, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 25

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 44, Kee, Lansing 27

Twin Cedars, Bussey 45, Saydel 37

Unity Christian 72, Rock Valley 46

Wahlert, Dubuque 54, Dubuque, Senior 53

West Burlington 47, Van Buren, Keosauqua 44

West Sioux 42, Spirit Lake 38

Winfield-Mount Union 47, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 21

Winterset 44, Des Moines, East 9

Woodbine 95, Paton-Churdan 23

MAC Shootout=

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 48, South Sioux City, Neb. 37

Underwood 65, Fremont Mills, Tabor 46

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

