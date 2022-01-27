BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bainbridge Paint Valley 49, Piketon 34

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 45, Gibsonburg 36

Bellevue 35, Vermilion 26

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 59, Rayland Buckeye 36

Carey 48, New Riegel 39

Clyde 74, Milan Edison 34

Fredericktown 61, Baltimore Liberty Union 43

Gahanna Cols. Academy 51, Cols. Marion-Franklin 44

Granville Christian 53, Northside Christian 52

Groveport Madison Christian 53, Genoa Christian 45

Kansas Lakota 61, Lakeside Danbury 51

Lakewood St. Edward 94, Cle. Glenville 69

London 80, Grove City Christian 51

Martins Ferry 44, Belmont Union Local 42

Old Fort 75, Sandusky St. Mary 45

Pomeroy Meigs 76, Crooksville 36

Port Clinton 71, Tol. Bowsher 59

STVM 56, Cle. St. Ignatius 38

Sandusky 71, Norwalk 67, OT

Tiffin Columbian 64, Sandusky Perkins 47

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 61, Magnolia, W.Va. 41

Zanesville Rosecrans 47, Lancaster Fairfield Union 44

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Castalia Margaretta vs. Bucyrus Wynford, ppd.

