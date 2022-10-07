PREP FOOTBALL=

Anderson County 55, Gibbs 24

Bradley Central 45, Ooltewah 0

CPA 35, Oakland 14

Clarksville 30, West Creek 14

Clarksville NE 62, Father Ryan 55

Davidson Academy 49, Northpoint Christian, Miss. 20

Dyersburg 42, Booker T. Washington 8

East Nashville Literature 43, Maplewood 8

Fairley 60, Mitchell 6

Freedom Prep 33, Middle College 0

Haywood County 48, Lake County 0

Hillwood 50, Glencliff 9

Houston 34, Collierville 6

Lebanon 27, Mt. Juliet 6

McGavock 48, Antioch 20

Pearl-Cohn (MLK -FB coop) 35, Marshall County 23

Rossview 22, Kenwood 14

Sheffield 22, Raleigh Egypt 0

Sweetwater 43, McMinn County 7

Trezevant 18, Memphis Business 6

Tullahoma 31, Montgomery Central 0

Westwood 36, Craigmont 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

