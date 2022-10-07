PREP FOOTBALL=
Anderson County 55, Gibbs 24
Bradley Central 45, Ooltewah 0
CPA 35, Oakland 14
Clarksville 30, West Creek 14
Clarksville NE 62, Father Ryan 55
Davidson Academy 49, Northpoint Christian, Miss. 20
Dyersburg 42, Booker T. Washington 8
East Nashville Literature 43, Maplewood 8
Fairley 60, Mitchell 6
Freedom Prep 33, Middle College 0
Haywood County 48, Lake County 0
Hillwood 50, Glencliff 9
Houston 34, Collierville 6
Lebanon 27, Mt. Juliet 6
McGavock 48, Antioch 20
Pearl-Cohn (MLK -FB coop) 35, Marshall County 23
Rossview 22, Kenwood 14
Sheffield 22, Raleigh Egypt 0
Sweetwater 43, McMinn County 7
Trezevant 18, Memphis Business 6
Tullahoma 31, Montgomery Central 0
Westwood 36, Craigmont 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
