Alma def. Elm Creek, 25-20, 25-18, 25-14
Amherst def. Ravenna, 25-5, 25-16, 25-13
Arapahoe def. Brady, 25-19, 25-10, 25-15
Archbishop Bergan def. Homer, 25-13, 25-18, 25-18
Arthur County def. Twin Loup, 25-15, 25-18, 26-24
Bancroft-Rosalie def. Madison, 15-25, 29-27, 18-25, 25-22, 15-12
Bayard def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-15, 25-20, 21-25, 25-18
Bellevue East def. Omaha North, 25-6, 25-11, 25-18
Bellevue West def. Buena Vista, 25-3, 25-12, 25-10
Bishop Neumann def. Westview, 25-13, 25-17, 25-7
Bloomfield def. Wausa, 25-9, 25-20, 22-25, 21-25, 15-13
Broken Bow def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 25-16, 25-16, 25-11
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Superior, 25-20, 25-16, 15-25, 25-23
Burwell def. Fullerton, 25-15, 22-25, 25-15, 24-26, 15-9
Clarkson-Leigh def. Pender, 25-3, 25-9, 25-7
College View Academy def. Cornerstone Christian, 25-21, 25-17, 25-21
Conestoga def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 3-2
Crete def. Nebraska City, 25-12, 25-8, 25-12
Crofton def. O'Neill, 20-25, 25-15, 22-25, 25-16, 15-8
Cross County def. Central City, 24-26, 25-19, 25-19, 27-25
David City def. Raymond Central, 25-19, 25-23, 25-23
Deshler def. Lawrence-Nelson, 27-25, 25-17, 25-10
Diller-Odell def. Lewiston, 25-16, 25-6, 25-9
Douglas County West def. Omaha Concordia, 25-19, 25-20, 23-25, 25-21
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Boyd County, 25-16, 25-15, 25-16
Elkhorn def. Blair, 3-2
Elkhorn North def. Waverly, 25-15, 25-18, 25-20
Elkhorn Valley def. Niobrara-Verdigre, 25-18, 25-12, 25-10
Freeman def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-10, 25-22, 25-21
Gering def. Chadron, 23-25, 20-25, 28-26, 28-26, 15-7
Gothenburg def. South Loup, 25-14, 25-21, 25-7
Grand Island Northwest def. North Platte, 25-22, 25-22, 25-9
Gretna East def. Omaha Central, 26-24, 25-9, 25-19
Guardian Angels def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 20-25, 25-15, 25-12, 25-10
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Gibbon, 25-7, 25-10, 25-12
Hershey def. Lexington, 25-22, 22-25, 25-16, 25-20
Holdrege def. McCook, 25-16, 25-17, 25-19
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. North Bend Central, 25-14, 20-25, 22-25, 25-12, 15-7
Johnson-Brock def. Auburn, 25-18, 25-11, 23-25, 25-13
Kearney Catholic def. Adams Central, 28-26, 19-25, 25-23, 25-9
Lincoln East def. Lincoln Pius X, 3-0
Lincoln Northeast def. Omaha Burke, 25-16, 27-25, 25-20
Lincoln Northwest def. Ralston, 25-18, 25-14, 25-13
Lincoln Southwest def. Omaha Westside, 25-23, 25-12, 25-16
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Maxwell, 25-16, 23-25, 25-15, 25-23
Medicine Valley def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-8, 25-10, 25-21
Meridian def. McCool Junction, 25-8, 25-12, 25-11
Millard South def. Omaha South, 25-11, 25-10, 25-19
Minden def. Phillipsburg, Kan., 25-13, 25-12, 25-16
Mullen def. Sandhills Valley, 25-22, 22-25, 25-18, 25-22
Nebraska Christian def. High Plains Community, 25-15, 25-13, 25-12
Norris def. York, 25-11, 27-25, 25-12
Oakland-Craig def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-21, 22-25, 25-19, 25-14
Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-11, 25-21, 25-22
Omaha Marian def. Papillion-LaVista, 25-22, 27-25, 25-20
Osceola def. Mead, 25-20, 22-25, 25-18, 25-21
Overton def. Cambridge, 25-20, 19-25, 25-18, 25-22
Palmer def. East Butler, 25-17, 25-23, 20-25, 25-14
Palmyra def. Johnson County Central, 25-17, 25-18, 25-17
Platteview def. Beatrice, 25-21, 25-15, 23-25, 25-23
Sandy Creek def. Kenesaw, 25-18, 25-18, 25-22
Santee def. Omaha Nation, 25-15, 25-8, 25-13
Scottsbluff def. Cheyenne Central, Wyo., 25-15, 25-19, 25-17
Shelton def. Silver Lake, 25-16, 18-25, 25-19, 25-9
Sidney, Iowa def. Falls City Sacred Heart, 28-26, 25-23, 13-25, 25-21
Sioux City, West, Iowa def. South Sioux City, 25-12, 25-20, 26-24
St. Mary's def. Burke, S.D., 25-20, 25-16, 25-19
Stuart def. Riverside, 15-25, 25-22, 22-25, 28-26, 15-7
Tri County def. Fillmore Central, 25-19, 25-4, 25-11
Wynot def. Creighton, 25-19, 25-15, 31-29
Ainsworth Triangular=
Ainsworth def. CWC, 25-12, 25-10
North Central def. CWC, 25-14, 25-13
Battle Creek Triangular=
Battle Creek def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-23, 25-15
Battle Creek def. Summerland, 23-25, 27-25, 25-19
Summerland def. Norfolk Catholic, 19-25, 25-22, 26-24
Boys Town Triangular=
Omaha Brownell-Talbot def. Boys Town, 25-14, 25-19
Yutan def. Boys Town, 25-3, 25-6
Yutan def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-14, 25-13
Cozad Triangular=
Bertrand def. Cozad, 19-25, 25-17, 27-25
Bertrand def. Hi-Line, 25-13, 25-23
Cozad def. Hi-Line, 25-20, 25-11
Doniphan-Trumbull Triangular=
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Sutton, 22-25, 25-22, 25-21
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-15, 25-7
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Sutton, 17-25, 25-23, 25-18
Garden County Triangular=
Garden County def. Minatare, 25-2, 25-13
Paxton def. Garden County, 27-25, 25-18
Paxton def. Minatare, 25-15, 25-15
Giltner Triangular=
Dorchester def. Giltner, 27-25, 25-17
Dorchester def. Hampton, 25-16, 25-15
Giltner def. Hampton, 25-18, 25-14
Hemingford Triangular=
Leyton def. Banner County, 25-10, 25-10
Leyton def. Hemingford, 25-19, 25-18
Hoxie Triangular=
Plainview def. Humphrey St. Francis, 25-14, 25-18, 25-16
Malcolm Invitational=
Ashland-Greenwood def. Milford, 25-18, 28-26
Centennial def. Fort Calhoun, 25-18, 25-17
Columbus Scotus def. Fairbury, 23-25, 25-14, 25-13
Elmwood-Murdock def. Columbus Scotus, 25-18, 7-25, 25-18
Elmwood-Murdock def. Fairbury, 25-18, 25-21
Lincoln Lutheran def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-15, 25-11
Lincoln Lutheran def. Milford, 25-20, 25-15
Malcolm def. Centennial, 19-25, 26-24, 25-18
Malcolm def. Fort Calhoun, 25-14, 25-9
Mitchell Triangular=
Mitchell def. Kimball, 25-14, 25-20
Mitchell def. Potter-Dix, 25-18, 23-25, 25-22
Potter-Dix def. Kimball, 25-16, 25-23
Ord Triangular=
Centura def. Ord, 25-22, 31-29
Wood River def. Centura, 19-25, 25-18, 25-18
Wood River def. Ord, 25-18, 21-25, 25-21
Pawnee City Triangular=
Falls City def. Pawnee City, 25-14, 25-15
Falls City def. Sterling, 20-25, 25-21, 25-14
Randolph Triangular=
Osmond def. Randolph, 25-17, 25-23
Randolph def. Tri County Northeast, 25-20, 25-18
Tri County Northeast def. Osmond, 21-25, 25-14, 25-15
Schuyler Triangular=
West Point-Beemer def. Schuyler, 25-22, 23-25, 25-16
West Point-Beemer def. Twin River, 25-6, 25-16
Shelby/Rising City Triangular=
Exeter-Milligan/Friend def. Parkview Christian, 25-13, 25-18
Exeter-Milligan/Friend def. Shelby-Rising City, 25-19, 27-25
Shelby-Rising City def. Parkview Christian, 25-13, 25-13
Southwest Triangular=
Southwest def. Southern Valley, 19-25, 25-17, 25-20
Southwest def. Sutherland, 25-13, 25-14
Wakefield Tournament=
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-21, 25-21
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-21, 25-17
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Ponca, 25-23, 25-17
Lutheran High Northeast def. Ponca, 18-25, 25-18, 25-15
Pierce def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 27-25, 25-19
Pierce def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-8, 25-18
Wakefield def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-10, 25-15
Wakefield def. Ponca, 25-16, 25-22
