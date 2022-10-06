PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Aberdeen Christian def. Wilmot, 26-24, 22-25, 26-24, 22-25, 15-13
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Britton-Hecla, 25-10, 25-12, 25-13
Beresford def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-23, 26-24, 14-25, 25-22
Brandon Valley def. Yankton, 21-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-22
Bridgewater-Emery def. Avon, 25-23, 18-25, 25-23, 25-21
Burke def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-6, 25-16, 25-16
Canton def. Garretson, 26-24, 22-25, 25-21, 25-18
Dakota Valley def. Madison, 25-18, 25-10, 25-17
Edgemont def. Sioux County, Neb., 25-19, 25-19, 13-25, 25-15
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Deubrook, 25-11, 25-21, 25-16
Estelline/Hendricks def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-20, 18-25, 25-17, 25-15
Florence/Henry def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-3, 25-11, 25-7
Great Plains Lutheran def. Langford, 25-22, 25-17, 25-11
Hamlin def. Sisseton, 25-14, 25-15, 25-19
Howard def. Canistota, 25-22, 25-19, 26-24
Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-19, 25-8, 25-10
Jones County def. Dupree, 25-19, 25-19, 12-25, 25-15
McCook Central/Montrose def. West Central, 25-18, 25-13, 25-20
Milbank def. Groton Area, 25-22, 25-16, 25-21
Miller def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-14, 25-13, 25-7
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Chamberlain, 25-15, 25-11, 25-18
Northwestern def. Faulkton, 25-15, 25-12, 25-15
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. DeSmet, 15-25, 25-19, 23-25, 25-15, 15-6
Redfield def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-16, 25-18, 25-21
Scotland def. Centerville, 20-25, 25-21, 25-20, 27-29, 15-8
Sioux Falls Christian def. Southwest Minnesota Christian, Minn., 25-18, 25-12, 25-23
Sioux Falls Lutheran def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-17, 25-15, 25-16
Spearfish def. Sturgis Brown, 25-16, 25-12, 25-20
St. Francis Indian def. Little Wound, 25-19, 25-19, 28-26
Tiospa Zina Tribal def. Deuel, 25-17, 25-17, 18-25, 25-17
Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-12, 25-21, 25-19
Hay Springs Triangular=
Hemingford, Neb. def. Lakota Tech, 25-11, 25-19, 28-26
