PREP FOOTBALL=

Montgomery Central 40, Oxford Webb 8

Raleigh Broughton 35, Green Level 13

Raleigh Enloe 14, Morrisville Green Hope 6

Reidsville 28, Rockingham County 19

Shelby Crest 28, Shelby 0

Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 40, Greensboro Page 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Currituck County vs. Deep Creek, Va., ppd. to Sep 2nd.

Friendship vs. Willow Spring, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

