GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Ellet 58, Akr. North 8
Akr. Garfield 40, Leavittsburg LaBrae 39
Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 48, Akr. Firestone 39
Andover Pymatuning Valley 58, Kinsman Badger 45
Antwerp 43, Pioneer N. Central 32
Apple Creek Waynedale 74, West Salem Northwestern 19
Arcanum 72, New Lebanon Dixie 29
Atwater Waterloo 46, Lowellville 36
Bellbrook 58, Franklin 25
Belmont Union Local 75, Bellaire 37
Blanchester 41, Bethel-Tate 34
Bristol 51, Fairport Harbor Harding 40
Brookfield 54, Campbell Memorial 14
Bryan 53, Hicksville 19
Camden Preble Shawnee 72, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 43
Canfield S. Range 35, Cortland Lakeview 16
Carlisle 34, Brookville 28
Chillicothe Unioto 70, Piketon 33
Columbiana 53, Youngs. Valley Christian 25
Columbus Grove 44, Ada 19
Cory-Rawson 56, Arlington 30
Covington 59, Milton-Union 46
Dalton 56, Rittman 16
Day. Meadowdale 50, Day. Dunbar 27
Day. Stivers 41, Day. Belmont 22
Delphos Jefferson 42, Bluffton 29
Doylestown Chippewa 51, Creston Norwayne 42
Elida 47, Kenton 29
Findlay Liberty-Benton 77, Vanlue 10
Ft. Loramie 50, Botkins 18
Ft. Recovery 49, Delphos St. John's 39
Girard 44, Jefferson Area 42, OT
Goshen 76, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 37
Hanoverton United 59, Wellsville 11
Hudson WRA 62, Andrews Osborne Academy 38
Jackson 39, Greenfield McClain 26
Latham Western 61, New Boston Glenwood 50
Legacy Christian 52, Day. Miami Valley 16
Leipsic 61, Van Wert Lincolnview 51
Liberty Center 45, Edgerton 13
Lima Shawnee 42, Lima Bath 38
Lisbon Beaver 32, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 28
Lisbon David Anderson 53, Leetonia 51
Louisville 65, Massillon 44
Lynchburg-Clay 53, Manchester 10
Mansfield Madison 38, Ashland 34
Maria Stein Marion Local 46, St. Henry 21
Marion Elgin 50, Lima Perry 48
Martins Ferry 40, Cambridge 24
Middletown Madison Senior 37, Eaton 33
Milan Edison 52, Tiffin Calvert 45
Miller City 49, Ottoville 36
Millersburg W. Holmes 41, Mansfield Sr. 37
Minster 47, New Bremen 41
Morral Ridgedale 53, Dola Hardin Northern 23
Mt. Orab Western Brown 50, Batavia 41
N. Baltimore 42, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 38
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 72, Mineral Ridge 33
Napoleon 49, Bowling Green 18
Nelsonville-York 48, McArthur Vinton County 39
New Carlisle Tecumseh 56, Sandusky St. Mary 34
New Hope Christian 53, Whitehall-Yearling 42
New Knoxville 47, Coldwater 27
New Middletown Spring. 55, McDonald 36
New Riegel 54, Genoa Area 25
Norton 59, Ravenna 12
Ottawa-Glandorf 57, Wapakoneta 35
Peebles 56, Mowrystown Whiteoak 13
Peninsula Woodridge 61, Mogadore Field 44
Poland Seminary 51, Struthers 30
Pomeroy Meigs 74, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 55
Proctorville Fairland 59, Gallipolis Gallia 24
Richmond Edison 47, E. Liverpool 32
Rockford Parkway 55, Versailles 28
S. Point 35, Ironton 27
Sardinia Eastern Brown 72, W. Union 31
Sugar Grove Berne Union 56, Corning Miller 14
Tipp City Bethel 50, Day. Northridge 9
Uhrichsville Claymont 44, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 42
Van Buren 50, McComb 20
Van Wert 49, Celina 32
Vienna Mathews 28, Cortland Maplewood 26
W. Carrollton 62, Fairborn 22
Warren Champion 48, Newton Falls 18
Wauseon 68, Delta 41
Wheelersburg 51, Portsmouth W. 46
Wheeling Central, W.Va. 73, Shadyside 64
Williamsburg 32, Batavia Clermont NE 23
Williamsport Westfall 44, Chillicothe Zane Trace 33
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 64, Sarahsville Shenandoah 37
Wooster 65, Mt. Vernon 59
Youngs. Liberty 69, Columbiana Crestview 40
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/