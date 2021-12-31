BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Chief Leschi 53, Adna 50
King's Way Christian School 41, Riverdale, Ore. 40
JQP Tournament=
Willapa Valley 65, Oakville 57
Les Schwab Invitational=
Gresham, Ore. 62, Evergreen (Vancouver) 40
Summit Holiday Classic=
Ridgeview, Ore. 71, Hockinson 48
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Black Hills vs. Elma, ccd.
Capital vs. Mount Tahoma, ppd.
Ferris vs. Walla Walla, ccd.
Gig Harbor vs. Clover Park, ccd.
Ingraham vs. Lynnwood, ccd.
Juanita vs. Tyee, ppd.
Kelso vs. Battle Ground, ccd.
King's vs. Cle Elum/Roslyn, ccd.
Kingston vs. Shelton, ppd.
Lake Stevens vs. Meadowdale, ccd.
Lake Washington vs. Eastlake, ccd.
Lincoln vs. Kentridge, ccd.
Mount Vernon vs. North Creek, ccd.
Orcas Island vs. Granite Falls, ccd.
Quincy vs. Othello, ccd.
Raymond vs. Tenino, ppd.
Shorewood vs. Sehome, ccd.
South Kitsap vs. Bremerton, ccd.
Stevenson vs. Columbia (White Salmon), ccd.
West Seattle vs. West Valley (Yakima), ccd.
Winlock vs. Naselle, ccd.
