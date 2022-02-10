BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beal City 61, Leroy Pine River 48

Bellaire 57, Central Lake 44

Blissfield 63, Whiteford 48

Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 55, Grand Traverse Academy 36

Detroit Cesar Chavez 62, Michigan Math and Science 20

Escanaba 49, Marquette 37

Ferndale 72, Farmington 55

Houghton Lake 58, Evart 40

Indian River-Inland Lakes 64, Pellston 44

Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 54, Kalamazoo Central 53

Kingsford 52, Gladstone 40

Lake Odessa Lakewood 47, Leslie 37

Lansing Christian 68, Calhoun Christian 25

Lutheran Westland 55, Ann Arbor Rudolf Steiner 26

Mancelona 72, Gaylord St. Mary 34

Manchester 34, Whitmore Lake 33

Mattawan 62, St. Joseph 52

North Farmington 70, West Bloomfield 27

Shelby 49, Hart 44

Suttons Bay 71, Fife Lake Forest Area 21

Troy Athens 48, Berkley 40

Whitehall 52, Montague 46

Williamston 55, Haslett 43

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

