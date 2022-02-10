BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beal City 61, Leroy Pine River 48
Bellaire 57, Central Lake 44
Blissfield 63, Whiteford 48
Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 55, Grand Traverse Academy 36
Detroit Cesar Chavez 62, Michigan Math and Science 20
Escanaba 49, Marquette 37
Ferndale 72, Farmington 55
Houghton Lake 58, Evart 40
Indian River-Inland Lakes 64, Pellston 44
Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 54, Kalamazoo Central 53
Kingsford 52, Gladstone 40
Lake Odessa Lakewood 47, Leslie 37
Lansing Christian 68, Calhoun Christian 25
Lutheran Westland 55, Ann Arbor Rudolf Steiner 26
Mancelona 72, Gaylord St. Mary 34
Manchester 34, Whitmore Lake 33
Mattawan 62, St. Joseph 52
North Farmington 70, West Bloomfield 27
Shelby 49, Hart 44
Suttons Bay 71, Fife Lake Forest Area 21
Troy Athens 48, Berkley 40
Whitehall 52, Montague 46
Williamston 55, Haslett 43
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/