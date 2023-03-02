GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Eastern AA=

Quarterfinal=

Billings Skyview 52, Bozeman 33

Billings West 67, Belgrade 33

Gallatin 51, Great Falls Russell 39

Great Falls 42, Billings Senior 33

Western AA=

Quarterfinal=

Missoula Big Sky 46, Helena 39

Missoula Hellgate 63, Kalispell Glacier 33

Missoula Sentinel 39, Helena Capital 32

Southern B=

Quarterfinal=

Baker 65, Jefferson (Boulder) 37

Huntley Project 66, Manhattan 43

Eastern C=

Loser Out=

Circle 37, Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 30

Mon-Dak, N.D. 50, Lustre Christian 33

Semifinal=

Plentywood 50, Scobey 45

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Coop 63, Culbertson 20

Southern C=

Quarterfinal=

Broadus 44, Custer-Hysham 27

Roberts 53, Jordan 47

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you