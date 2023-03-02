GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Eastern AA=
Quarterfinal=
Billings Skyview 52, Bozeman 33
Billings West 67, Belgrade 33
Gallatin 51, Great Falls Russell 39
Great Falls 42, Billings Senior 33
Western AA=
Quarterfinal=
Missoula Big Sky 46, Helena 39
Missoula Hellgate 63, Kalispell Glacier 33
Missoula Sentinel 39, Helena Capital 32
Southern B=
Quarterfinal=
Baker 65, Jefferson (Boulder) 37
Huntley Project 66, Manhattan 43
Eastern C=
Loser Out=
Circle 37, Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 30
Mon-Dak, N.D. 50, Lustre Christian 33
Semifinal=
Plentywood 50, Scobey 45
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Coop 63, Culbertson 20
Southern C=
Quarterfinal=
Broadus 44, Custer-Hysham 27
Roberts 53, Jordan 47
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
