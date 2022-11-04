PREP FOOTBALL=
Bay Springs 50, Lumberton 0
Biggersville 62, Ashland 0
Brandon 49, Pearl 35
Brookhaven 52, South Jones 14
Callaway 26, Forest Hill 14
Cleveland Central 42, Greenville 12
Clinton 63, Murrah 18
D'Iberville 31, St. Martin 28
DeSoto Central 35, Lewisburg 14
East Central 28, Vancleave 21
Ethel 34, Noxapater 28
French Camp 41, Leake County 28
George County 63, Long Beach 20
Gulfport 33, Biloxi 24
Hamilton 33, Sebastopol 30
Hernando 29, Olive Branch 22
Lafayette 30, Lake Cormorant 7
Madison Central 56, Oxford 43
McEvans 36, McAdams 6
Mount Olive 50, Enterprise Lincoln 24
Natchez 38, Florence 17
New Hope 30, Saltillo 6
Oak Grove 42, Northwest Rankin 24
Ocean Springs 43, Harrison Central 14
Pascagoula 28, Hancock 0
Petal 24, Terry 0
Picayune 48, Gautier 42, OT
Richton 50, Salem 14
Ridgeland 19, Canton 12
Smithville 14, Thrasher 12
South Delta 52, West Bolivar 14
South Panola 34, Center Hill 6
Southaven 46, Horn Lake 6
Starkville 21, Grenada 14
TCPS 42, H.W. Byers 6
Taylorsville 38, Resurrection Catholic 7
Tupelo 40, Germantown 3
Vicksburg 32, Holmes County Central 16
Warren Central 24, Meridian 12
West Harrison 25, Pearl River Central 23
West Jones 14, Wayne County 7
West Lowndes 40, Vardaman 7
West Point 35, Columbus 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
