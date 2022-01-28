GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

AC/GE 88, Madelia 32

Alexandria 54, Detroit Lakes 41

Annandale 53, Dassel-Cokato 25

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 65, Kittson County Central 35

Battle Lake 43, Parkers Prairie 35

Becker 76, Monticello 45

Belle Plaine 56, LeSueur-Henderson 20

Benilde-St. Margaret's 61, Robbinsdale Cooper 38

Blooming Prairie 51, Maple River 44

Braham 61, Hinckley-Finlayson 25

Browerville/Eagle Valley 62, Upsala 45

Caledonia 54, Rushford-Peterson 41

Canby 49, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 45

Cass Lake-Bena 72, Red Lake County 58

Centennial 58, Anoka 48

Central Minnesota Christian 45, Lac qui Parle Valley 26

Champlin Park 67, Blaine 56

Chatfield 59, St. Charles 16

Cherry 51, Northeast Range 15

Chisago Lakes 54, Cambridge-Isanti 42

Cromwell 50, Floodwood 29

Deer River 97, Mountain Iron-Buhl 83

Duluth East 52, Bemidji 46

Duluth Marshall 58, Cloquet 55

Eden Prairie 79, Maranatha Christian 38

Eden Valley-Watkins 47, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 44

Elk River 57, Osseo 43

Esko 83, Barnum 39

Fairmont 75, Pipestone 44

Fertile-Beltrami 51, Ada-Borup/Norman County West 35

Glencoe-Silver Lake 67, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 26

Goodhue 79, Pine Island 25

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 57, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 32

Grafton, N.D. 65, East Grand Forks 39

Grand Rapids 60, Proctor 48

Jackson County Central 89, Windom 72

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 59, LeRoy-Ostrander 30

Kasson-Mantorville 72, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 42

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 47, MACCRAY 44

Kimball 65, Maple Lake 26

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 81, Nicollet 71

Lake Park-Audubon 44, Fosston 38

Liberty Classical 47, Avail Academy 29

Mabel-Canton 35, Spring Grove 30

Mahnomen/Waubun 54, Bagley 30

Maple Grove 70, Totino-Grace 59

Marshall 67, Worthington 61

McGregor 51, Carlton 41

Menahga 70, Bertha-Hewitt 30

Minneapolis Roosevelt 68, Minneapolis Henry 20

Minneapolis Southwest 71, Minneapolis North 30

Minneota 72, Yellow Medicine East 58

Nevis 33, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 31

New Ulm 72, Blue Earth Area 28

New York Mills 45, Wadena-Deer Creek 39

North Woods 61, Red Lake 56

Norwood-Young America 71, Mayer Lutheran 58

Orono 75, Bloomington Jefferson 50

Osakis 48, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 17

Park Christian 69, Win-E-Mac 32

Pillager 54, Henning 40

Pine City 46, Rush City 45

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 65, Lewiston-Altura 56

Princeton 51, Big Lake 47

Red Lake Falls 50, Sacred Heart 40

Renville County West 46, Dawson-Boyd 42

Robbinsdale Armstrong 64, Spring Lake Park 55

Rocori 80, Aitkin 33

Rogers 74, Park Center 29

Rosemount 72, Apple Valley 30

Royalton 56, Paynesville 34

Shakopee 58, Eastview 23

South Ridge 73, Moose Lake/Willow River 52

Springfield 38, Wabasso 35

St. Paul Central 48, Minneapolis South 35

St. Paul Highland Park 63, St. Paul Harding 45

Stephen-Argyle 56, Warroad 21

Superior, Wis. 64, Hermantown 50

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 63, Lakeview 20

Tri-City United 43, Sibley East 41

Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 59, Martin County West 40

Two Harbors 58, Greenway 49

West Lutheran 60, Metro Schools College Prep 27

Winona Cotter 79, Fillmore Central 37

