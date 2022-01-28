GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
AC/GE 88, Madelia 32
Alexandria 54, Detroit Lakes 41
Annandale 53, Dassel-Cokato 25
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 65, Kittson County Central 35
Battle Lake 43, Parkers Prairie 35
Becker 76, Monticello 45
Belle Plaine 56, LeSueur-Henderson 20
Benilde-St. Margaret's 61, Robbinsdale Cooper 38
Blooming Prairie 51, Maple River 44
Braham 61, Hinckley-Finlayson 25
Browerville/Eagle Valley 62, Upsala 45
Caledonia 54, Rushford-Peterson 41
Canby 49, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 45
Cass Lake-Bena 72, Red Lake County 58
Centennial 58, Anoka 48
Central Minnesota Christian 45, Lac qui Parle Valley 26
Champlin Park 67, Blaine 56
Chatfield 59, St. Charles 16
Cherry 51, Northeast Range 15
Chisago Lakes 54, Cambridge-Isanti 42
Cromwell 50, Floodwood 29
Deer River 97, Mountain Iron-Buhl 83
Duluth East 52, Bemidji 46
Duluth Marshall 58, Cloquet 55
Eden Prairie 79, Maranatha Christian 38
Eden Valley-Watkins 47, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 44
Elk River 57, Osseo 43
Esko 83, Barnum 39
Fairmont 75, Pipestone 44
Fertile-Beltrami 51, Ada-Borup/Norman County West 35
Glencoe-Silver Lake 67, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 26
Goodhue 79, Pine Island 25
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 57, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 32
Grafton, N.D. 65, East Grand Forks 39
Grand Rapids 60, Proctor 48
Jackson County Central 89, Windom 72
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 59, LeRoy-Ostrander 30
Kasson-Mantorville 72, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 42
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 47, MACCRAY 44
Kimball 65, Maple Lake 26
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 81, Nicollet 71
Lake Park-Audubon 44, Fosston 38
Liberty Classical 47, Avail Academy 29
Mabel-Canton 35, Spring Grove 30
Mahnomen/Waubun 54, Bagley 30
Maple Grove 70, Totino-Grace 59
Marshall 67, Worthington 61
McGregor 51, Carlton 41
Menahga 70, Bertha-Hewitt 30
Minneapolis Roosevelt 68, Minneapolis Henry 20
Minneapolis Southwest 71, Minneapolis North 30
Minneota 72, Yellow Medicine East 58
Nevis 33, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 31
New Ulm 72, Blue Earth Area 28
New York Mills 45, Wadena-Deer Creek 39
North Woods 61, Red Lake 56
Norwood-Young America 71, Mayer Lutheran 58
Orono 75, Bloomington Jefferson 50
Osakis 48, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 17
Park Christian 69, Win-E-Mac 32
Pillager 54, Henning 40
Pine City 46, Rush City 45
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 65, Lewiston-Altura 56
Princeton 51, Big Lake 47
Red Lake Falls 50, Sacred Heart 40
Renville County West 46, Dawson-Boyd 42
Robbinsdale Armstrong 64, Spring Lake Park 55
Rocori 80, Aitkin 33
Rogers 74, Park Center 29
Rosemount 72, Apple Valley 30
Royalton 56, Paynesville 34
Shakopee 58, Eastview 23
South Ridge 73, Moose Lake/Willow River 52
Springfield 38, Wabasso 35
St. Paul Central 48, Minneapolis South 35
St. Paul Highland Park 63, St. Paul Harding 45
Stephen-Argyle 56, Warroad 21
Superior, Wis. 64, Hermantown 50
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 63, Lakeview 20
Tri-City United 43, Sibley East 41
Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 59, Martin County West 40
Two Harbors 58, Greenway 49
West Lutheran 60, Metro Schools College Prep 27
Winona Cotter 79, Fillmore Central 37
