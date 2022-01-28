BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst 65, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 43
Axtell 56, Hi-Line 47
Bellevue West 73, Millard North 64
Burke, S.D. 47, Boyd County 35
Central City 69, David City 41
Central Valley 45, Heartland Lutheran 28
Columbus 62, Norfolk 52
Diller-Odell 38, Freeman 33
Doniphan-Trumbull 56, Ord 34
Elmwood-Murdock 41, Palmyra 39
Falls City 47, Weeping Water 39
Falls City Sacred Heart 66, Johnson-Brock 39
Friend 54, Heartland 51
Garden County 78, South Platte 55
Gering 67, Bayard 31
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 67, Elgin Public/Pope John 50
Johnson County Central 44, Fairbury 42
Kearney 79, North Platte 64
Kenesaw 61, Deshler 30
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 60, Wakefield 46
Lincoln East 58, Lincoln Southeast 52
Lutheran High Northeast 73, Fullerton 25
North Bend Central 70, Wisner-Pilger 46
O'Neill 68, West Holt 51
Omaha Burke 47, West Boyd 35
Osmond 72, Niobrara/Verdigre 67, OT
Perkins County 60, Sedgwick County, Colo. 16
Plainview 35, Randolph 31
Riverside 83, Palmer 23
Sandy Creek 48, Sutton 31
St. Edward 42, CWC 32
St. Mary's 78, Stuart 42
Tekamah-Herman 50, Mead 36
Wausa 57, Summerland 42
Wayne 53, West Point-Beemer 38
Winnebago 69, Hartington-Newcastle 53
Winside 48, Bloomfield 38
Wood River 78, Nebraska Christian 41
Wynot 50, Ponca 39
Centennial Conference Tournament=
Consolation=
Aquinas 41, Columbus Scotus 33
Archbishop Bergan 67, Boys Town 60
Central Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Seward 49, Aurora 33
York 42, Adams Central 38, OT
Crossroads Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Cross County 41, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 25
Osceola 73, Nebraska Lutheran 43
Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament=
Fifth Place=
Blair 47, Elkhorn North 45
Third Place=
Elkhorn 57, Norris 53
MNAC Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Hyannis 52, Sandhills/Thedford 40
Mullen 46, Anselmo-Merna 29
Nebraska Frontier Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Omaha Christian Academy 49, College View Academy 39
Parkview Christian 49, Cornerstone Christian 28
Southwest Conference Tournament=
Fifth Place=
Gothenburg 43, Cozad 33
Seventh Place=
Broken Bow 55, Valentine 36
Trailblazer Conference Tournament=
Nebraska City 58, Platteview 46
Fifth Place=
Nebraska City 47, Plattsmouth 29
Semifinal=
Platteview 41, Beatrice 35
Wahoo 81, Ralston 40
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/