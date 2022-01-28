BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst 65, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 43

Axtell 56, Hi-Line 47

Bellevue West 73, Millard North 64

Burke, S.D. 47, Boyd County 35

Burke/South Central, S.D. 47, Boyd County 35

Central City 69, David City 41

Central Valley 45, Heartland Lutheran 28

Columbus 62, Norfolk 52

Diller-Odell 38, Freeman 33

Doniphan-Trumbull 56, Ord 34

Elmwood-Murdock 41, Palmyra 39

Falls City 47, Weeping Water 39

Falls City Sacred Heart 66, Johnson-Brock 39

Friend 54, Heartland 51

Garden County 78, South Platte 55

Gering 67, Bayard 31

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 67, Elgin Public/Pope John 50

Johnson County Central 44, Fairbury 42

Kearney 79, North Platte 64

Kearney 79, Omaha Northwest 64

Kenesaw 61, Deshler 30

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 60, Wakefield 46

Lincoln East 58, Lincoln Southeast 52

Lutheran High Northeast 73, Fullerton 25

North Bend Central 70, Wisner-Pilger 46

O'Neill 68, West Holt 51

Omaha Burke 47, West Boyd 35

Osmond 72, Niobrara/Verdigre 67, OT

Perkins County 60, Sedgwick County, Colo. 16

Plainview 35, Randolph 31

Riverside 83, Palmer 23

Sandy Creek 48, Sutton 31

St. Edward 42, CWC 32

St. Mary's 78, Stuart 42

Tekamah-Herman 50, Mead 36

Wausa 57, Summerland 42

Wayne 53, West Point-Beemer 38

Winnebago 69, Hartington-Newcastle 53

Winside 48, Bloomfield 38

Wood River 78, Nebraska Christian 41

Wynot 50, Ponca 39

Centennial Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Aquinas 41, Columbus Scotus 33

Archbishop Bergan 67, Boys Town 60

Central Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Seward 49, Aurora 33

York 42, Adams Central 38, OT

Crossroads Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Cross County 41, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 25

Osceola 73, Nebraska Lutheran 43

Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament=

Fifth Place=

Blair 47, Elkhorn North 45

Third Place=

Elkhorn 57, Norris 53

MNAC Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Hyannis 52, Sandhills/Thedford 40

Mullen 46, Anselmo-Merna 29

Nebraska Frontier Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Omaha Christian Academy 49, College View Academy 39

Parkview Christian 49, Cornerstone Christian 28

Southwest Conference Tournament=

Fifth Place=

Gothenburg 43, Cozad 33

Seventh Place=

Broken Bow 55, Valentine 36

Trailblazer Conference Tournament=

Nebraska City 58, Platteview 46

Fifth Place=

Nebraska City 47, Plattsmouth 29

Semifinal=

Platteview 41, Beatrice 35

Wahoo 81, Ralston 40

