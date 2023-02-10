GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

American Heritage 53, Maeser Prep Academy 39

Bear River 69, Mountain Crest 49

Ben Lomond 54, South Summit 45

Bountiful 56, Viewmont 41

Box Elder 52, Bonneville 42

Bryce Valley 46, Milford 29

Carbon 79, Emery 78

Copper Hills 61, Riverton 45

Dixie 52, Desert Hills 49

Grantsville 43, Layton Christian Academy 39

Green Canyon 59, Logan 21

Juab 57, Manti 56

Juan Diego Catholic 47, Providence Hall 38

Judge Memorial 66, Summit Academy 46

Morgan 62, Ogden 57

Mountain Ridge 60, Herriman 50

North Sanpete 53, Union 41

North Sevier 51, Gunnison Valley 25

Northridge 43, Woods Cross 34

Pine View 62, Crimson Cliffs 60

Piute 61, Water Canyon 26

Richfield 46, Canyon View 28

Ridgeline 58, Sky View 30

Rowland Hall 33, Waterford 27

Roy 53, Hunter 46

Snow Canyon 59, Hurricane 45

Wayne 66, Escalante 42

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

