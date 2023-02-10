GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
American Heritage 53, Maeser Prep Academy 39
Bear River 69, Mountain Crest 49
Ben Lomond 54, South Summit 45
Bountiful 56, Viewmont 41
Box Elder 52, Bonneville 42
Bryce Valley 46, Milford 29
Carbon 79, Emery 78
Copper Hills 61, Riverton 45
Dixie 52, Desert Hills 49
Grantsville 43, Layton Christian Academy 39
Green Canyon 59, Logan 21
Juab 57, Manti 56
Juan Diego Catholic 47, Providence Hall 38
Judge Memorial 66, Summit Academy 46
Morgan 62, Ogden 57
Mountain Ridge 60, Herriman 50
North Sanpete 53, Union 41
North Sevier 51, Gunnison Valley 25
Northridge 43, Woods Cross 34
Pine View 62, Crimson Cliffs 60
Piute 61, Water Canyon 26
Richfield 46, Canyon View 28
Ridgeline 58, Sky View 30
Rowland Hall 33, Waterford 27
Roy 53, Hunter 46
Snow Canyon 59, Hurricane 45
Wayne 66, Escalante 42
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.