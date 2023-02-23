GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Century 59, Minot 53
NDHSAA Playoffs=
Class B=
Championship=
Region 5=
Garrison 70, Shiloh 58
Region 6=
Rugby 48, Our Redeemer's 41
Region 7=
Bowman County 70, Grant County/Mott-Regent 55
Region 8=
Kenmare/Bowbells Co-op 63, Tioga 41
Semifinal=
Region 2=
May-Port CG 58, Hatton-Northwood 45
Thompson 49, Grafton 39
Region 3=
Edgeley/K-M 55, Carrington 49
Linton/HMB 47, Kidder County 36
Region 4=
Langdon-Edmore-Munich 52, North Prairie 42
New Rockford-Sheyenne 44, Four Winds/Minnewaukan 35
Region 5=
Central McLean 67, Washburn 20
Region 6=
Bottineau 60, South Prairie-Max Co-op 34
Region 7=
Beulah 57, Glen Ullin-Hebron 53
Region 8=
New Town 47, Powers Lake/Burke Central Co-op 41, OT
