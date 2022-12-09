BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alamo-Navajo 63, Gateway Christian 29
Albuquerque Academy 65, Goddard 47
Atrisco Heritage 73, Hope Christian 59
Carlsbad 54, Manzano 39
Centennial 55, Clovis 52
Cleveland 78, Piedra Vista 15
Cobre 52, McCurdy 50
Del Norte 79, Academy for Technology and The Classics 66
Dexter 74, Cloudcroft 36
Dora 42, Reserve 22
Dulce 72, Cuba 48
Eldorado 63, Mayfield 29
Espanola Valley 72, Aztec 49
Eunice 94, Sudan, Texas 33
Fort Sumner/House 94, Capitan 34
Gallup 63, Payson, Ariz. 55
Jal 80, Quemado 36
Lordsburg 59, Hagerman 37
Melrose 67, Estancia 49
Moriarty 70, Cottonwood Classical 27
Navajo Prep 63, Montezuma-Cortez, Colo. 29
Organ Mountain 62, Belen 33
Pecos 57, Grants 55
Pojoaque 65, Kirtland Central 40
Portales 66, Silverton, Texas 35
Rehoboth 65, Shiprock 56
Robertson 67, Socorro 48
Roswell 83, Miyamura 43
Sandia Prep 47, Bloomfield 34
Santa Fe Prep 58, East Mountain 25
Silver 42, Hot Springs 39
St. Pius X 48, Valley 44
Stratford, Texas 83, Eunice 70
Taos 71, Mesa Vista 32
Tularosa 49, Loving 44
Valencia 56, Los Alamos 53
West Mesa 81, Menaul 45
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
