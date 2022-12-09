BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alamo-Navajo 63, Gateway Christian 29

Albuquerque Academy 65, Goddard 47

Atrisco Heritage 73, Hope Christian 59

Carlsbad 54, Manzano 39

Centennial 55, Clovis 52

Cleveland 78, Piedra Vista 15

Cobre 52, McCurdy 50

Del Norte 79, Academy for Technology and The Classics 66

Dexter 74, Cloudcroft 36

Dora 42, Reserve 22

Dulce 72, Cuba 48

Eldorado 63, Mayfield 29

Espanola Valley 72, Aztec 49

Eunice 94, Sudan, Texas 33

Fort Sumner/House 94, Capitan 34

Gallup 63, Payson, Ariz. 55

Jal 80, Quemado 36

Lordsburg 59, Hagerman 37

Melrose 67, Estancia 49

Moriarty 70, Cottonwood Classical 27

Navajo Prep 63, Montezuma-Cortez, Colo. 29

Organ Mountain 62, Belen 33

Pecos 57, Grants 55

Pojoaque 65, Kirtland Central 40

Portales 66, Silverton, Texas 35

Rehoboth 65, Shiprock 56

Robertson 67, Socorro 48

Roswell 83, Miyamura 43

Sandia Prep 47, Bloomfield 34

Santa Fe Prep 58, East Mountain 25

Silver 42, Hot Springs 39

St. Pius X 48, Valley 44

Stratford, Texas 83, Eunice 70

Taos 71, Mesa Vista 32

Tularosa 49, Loving 44

Valencia 56, Los Alamos 53

West Mesa 81, Menaul 45

