GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baker 43, Homedale, Idaho 12
Blanchet Catholic 62, Willamette Valley Christian 35
C.S. Lewis 41, Oregon School for Deaf 16
Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 41, Grand View Christian 28
Gaston 37, Perrydale 9
Rainier 48, Portland Adventist 25
Rogue Valley Adventist 52, Eddyville 22
Stevenson, Wash. 48, Irrigon 43, OT
Wallowa 55, Dufur 18
Westside Christian 56, Southwest Christian 24
Grants Pass Kick-Off=
Crater 42, Southridge 40
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Powers vs. Glendale, ccd.
Tillamook vs. Dallas, ccd.
Triangle Lake vs. Lowell, ccd.
Westside Christian vs. Neah-Kah-Nie, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
