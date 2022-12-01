GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baker 43, Homedale, Idaho 12

Blanchet Catholic 62, Willamette Valley Christian 35

C.S. Lewis 41, Oregon School for Deaf 16

Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 41, Grand View Christian 28

Gaston 37, Perrydale 9

Rainier 48, Portland Adventist 25

Rogue Valley Adventist 52, Eddyville 22

Stevenson, Wash. 48, Irrigon 43, OT

Wallowa 55, Dufur 18

Westside Christian 56, Southwest Christian 24

Grants Pass Kick-Off=

Crater 42, Southridge 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Powers vs. Glendale, ccd.

Tillamook vs. Dallas, ccd.

Triangle Lake vs. Lowell, ccd.

Westside Christian vs. Neah-Kah-Nie, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you