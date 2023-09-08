PREP FOOTBALL=

Chicago (Back of the Yards) 38, Gage Park 8

Chicago Academy 40, Schurz 6

Chicago Vocational 34, Chicago (Carver Military) 14

Corliss 26, Chicago Ag Science 16

Englewood STEM 52, Chicago (Solorio Academy) 0

Hinsdale South 28, Leyden 0

Mather 26, Lincoln Park 17

Mendon Unity 22, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 21

Peoria Heights 56, Biggsville West Central 38

Phillips 54, Curie 0

Richmond-Burton 42, Marengo 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

