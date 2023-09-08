PREP FOOTBALL=
Chicago (Back of the Yards) 38, Gage Park 8
Chicago Academy 40, Schurz 6
Chicago Vocational 34, Chicago (Carver Military) 14
Corliss 26, Chicago Ag Science 16
Englewood STEM 52, Chicago (Solorio Academy) 0
Hinsdale South 28, Leyden 0
Mather 26, Lincoln Park 17
Mendon Unity 22, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 21
Peoria Heights 56, Biggsville West Central 38
Phillips 54, Curie 0
Richmond-Burton 42, Marengo 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
