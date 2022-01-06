GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altamont 80, Farina South Central 52
Athens 46, North-Mac 35
Beecher 66, Cullom Tri-Point 27
Bloomington Central Catholic 39, Monticello 31
Brownstown - St. Elmo 56, Mount Olive 13
Byron 66, Woodstock Marian 45
Carlinville 41, Bunker Hill 9
Carmi White County 50, Edwards County 34
Chicago (Noble Street/Butler) 90, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 16
Christopher 60, Johnston City 39
Clifton Central 52, Illinois Lutheran 18
Crete-Monee 42, Kankakee 39
DeLand-Weldon def. Champaign Judah Christian, forfeit
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 48, Heyworth 33
Dieterich 64, Ramsey 32
Fieldcrest 64, LeRoy 34
Gardner-South Wilmington 41, Momence 24
Geneseo 56, Moline 26
Grant Park 57, Donovan 22
Harvey Thornton 66, Thornwood 40
Litchfield 38, Vandalia 36
Marshall 78, Casey-Westfield 4
Naperville North 63, Metea Valley 14
Newark 48, Indian Creek 47
Okawville 59, Carlyle 25
Palestine-Hutsonville 49, Union (Dugger), Ind. 29
Peotone 52, Wilmington 26
Petersburg PORTA 52, Mt. Pulaski 46
Princeville 56, Galva 33
Quincy Notre Dame 62, Springfield 54
Reed-Custer 35, Streator 10
Rockridge 60, Morrison 38
Stagg 59, Lincoln Way West 50
Tinley Park 62, Oak Lawn Richards 41
Tremont 53, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 19
Waterloo 48, Highland 29
Waubonsie Valley 64, Naperville Neuqua Valley 62
Chester Tournament=
Chester 45, New Athens 38
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/