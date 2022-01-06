GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altamont 80, Farina South Central 52

Athens 46, North-Mac 35

Beecher 66, Cullom Tri-Point 27

Bloomington Central Catholic 39, Monticello 31

Brownstown - St. Elmo 56, Mount Olive 13

Byron 66, Woodstock Marian 45

Carlinville 41, Bunker Hill 9

Carmi White County 50, Edwards County 34

Chicago (Noble Street/Butler) 90, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 16

Christopher 60, Johnston City 39

Clifton Central 52, Illinois Lutheran 18

Crete-Monee 42, Kankakee 39

DeLand-Weldon def. Champaign Judah Christian, forfeit

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 48, Heyworth 33

Dieterich 64, Ramsey 32

Fieldcrest 64, LeRoy 34

Gardner-South Wilmington 41, Momence 24

Geneseo 56, Moline 26

Grant Park 57, Donovan 22

Harvey Thornton 66, Thornwood 40

Litchfield 38, Vandalia 36

Marshall 78, Casey-Westfield 4

Naperville North 63, Metea Valley 14

Newark 48, Indian Creek 47

Okawville 59, Carlyle 25

Palestine-Hutsonville 49, Union (Dugger), Ind. 29

Peotone 52, Wilmington 26

Petersburg PORTA 52, Mt. Pulaski 46

Princeville 56, Galva 33

Quincy Notre Dame 62, Springfield 54

Reed-Custer 35, Streator 10

Rockridge 60, Morrison 38

Stagg 59, Lincoln Way West 50

Tinley Park 62, Oak Lawn Richards 41

Tremont 53, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 19

Waterloo 48, Highland 29

Waubonsie Valley 64, Naperville Neuqua Valley 62

Chester Tournament=

Chester 45, New Athens 38

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you