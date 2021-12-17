GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abbeville 56, Comeaux 39
Beekman 58, Kilbourne 40
Christ Episcopal 19, Ascension Christian School 18
Converse 51, Doyline 48
Family Community 37, Claiborne Christian 32
H.L. Bourgeois 52, Central Lafourche 45
Kennedy 48, New Orleans Charter Science And Mathematics 32
Kenner Discovery 60, Fisher 5
Lafayette Christian Academy 78, Jennings 40
Lake Arthur 45, Crowley 23
Monterey 46, LaSalle 32
Oakdale 61, Elizabeth 40
Parkway 73, Natchitoches Central 55
Patterson 53, Covenant Christian Academy 48
Pine Prairie 52, Westminster Christian 50
Southwood 62, C.E. Byrd 26
Thibodaux 57, Terrebonne 50
Wossman 42, West Ouachita 35
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Livingston Collegiate Academy vs. South Plaquemines, ccd.
Plainview vs. South Cameron, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/