GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abbeville 56, Comeaux 39

Beekman 58, Kilbourne 40

Christ Episcopal 19, Ascension Christian School 18

Converse 51, Doyline 48

Family Community 37, Claiborne Christian 32

H.L. Bourgeois 52, Central Lafourche 45

Kennedy 48, New Orleans Charter Science And Mathematics 32

Kenner Discovery 60, Fisher 5

Lafayette Christian Academy 78, Jennings 40

Lake Arthur 45, Crowley 23

Monterey 46, LaSalle 32

Oakdale 61, Elizabeth 40

Parkway 73, Natchitoches Central 55

Patterson 53, Covenant Christian Academy 48

Pine Prairie 52, Westminster Christian 50

Southwood 62, C.E. Byrd 26

Thibodaux 57, Terrebonne 50

Wossman 42, West Ouachita 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Livingston Collegiate Academy vs. South Plaquemines, ccd.

Plainview vs. South Cameron, ccd.

