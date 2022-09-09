PREP FOOTBALL=
Creekside 21, Glynn Academy, Ga. 20
Destin 28, North Bay Haven 21
Fivay 29, Anclote 16
Florida 48, Taylor County 0
Glades Day 30, Jupiter Christian 21
Gulf 21, Wesley Chapel 0
IMG Academy Blue 28, North Port 10
John I. Leonard 21, Spanish River 13
Lakeland Christian 28, Fort Meade 14
McIntosh County Academy, Ga. 42, West Nassau County 8
Mosley 42, Arnold 7
North Miami Beach 30, Atlantic Community 28, OT
Ocala Trinity Catholic 48, Gainesville 3
Palm Beach Christian Prep 58, Boca Raton Christian 0
Plantation 40, Douglas 26
Santaluces 42, Olympic Heights 6
Wakulla 43, Munroe Day 13
Williston 49, Dixie County 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Donahue Academy vs. Shorecrest Prep, ppd.
Florida Christian vs. Somerset Silver Palms, ccd.
Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian vs. Pine Crest, ccd.
Fort Lauderdale University vs. Marathon, ccd.
Fort Pierce Westwood vs. Blanche Ely, ccd.
Goleman vs. American, ccd.
Hudson vs. Pasco, ppd.
John Carroll Catholic vs. Tradition Prep, ccd.
Miami Country Day vs. Pompano Beach, ccd.
Miami Jackson vs. Miami Krop, ccd.
Miami Northwestern vs. Chaminade-Madonna College Prep, ccd.
Miami vs. Miami Springs, ccd.
Monarch vs. Hallandale, ccd.
New Smyrna Beach vs. Central Florida Christian, ccd.
South Miami vs. Coral Gables, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
