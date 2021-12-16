GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ansley-Litchfield 55, Axtell 49
Arapahoe 37, Wilcox-Hildreth 32
Auburn 63, Ralston 16
Bennington 58, Omaha Concordia 36
Bloomfield 56, Randolph 27
Boyd County 37, Neligh-Oakdale 24
CWC 38, Riverside 23
Cozad 44, Cambridge 25
Exeter/Milligan 59, Nebraska Lutheran 39
Franklin 49, Hi-Line 31
Fremont 69, Nixa, Mo. 63
Gothenburg 43, North Platte St. Patrick's 40
Gretna 34, Omaha Marian 29
Guardian Angels 82, Winnebago 33
Haxtun, Colo. 55, Leyton 30
Hay Springs 52, Creek Valley 19
Hitchcock County 38, Medicine Valley 33
Homer 53, Lawton-Bronson, Iowa 47
Humphrey St. Francis 65, Summerland 22
Johnson-Brock 54, Tri County 27
Lincoln High 57, Lincoln Northeast 41
Maywood-Hayes Center 68, Brady 14
Minden 46, Elm Creek 35
Osceola 30, Dorchester 27, OT
Ponca 52, Vermillion, S.D. 31
Ravenna 49, Southern Valley 39
Siouxland Community Christian, Iowa 52, Walthill 51
South Platte 39, Paxton 30
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 60, Heartland Lutheran 19
Treynor, Iowa 40, Omaha Duchesne Academy 38
Wahoo 61, Nebraska City 13
Lakota Nations Invitational=
Tiospaye Topa, S.D. 57, Santee 30
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/