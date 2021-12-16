GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ansley-Litchfield 55, Axtell 49

Arapahoe 37, Wilcox-Hildreth 32

Auburn 63, Ralston 16

Bennington 58, Omaha Concordia 36

Bloomfield 56, Randolph 27

Boyd County 37, Neligh-Oakdale 24

CWC 38, Riverside 23

Cozad 44, Cambridge 25

Exeter/Milligan 59, Nebraska Lutheran 39

Franklin 49, Hi-Line 31

Fremont 69, Nixa, Mo. 63

Gothenburg 43, North Platte St. Patrick's 40

Gretna 34, Omaha Marian 29

Guardian Angels 82, Winnebago 33

Haxtun, Colo. 55, Leyton 30

Hay Springs 52, Creek Valley 19

Hitchcock County 38, Medicine Valley 33

Homer 53, Lawton-Bronson, Iowa 47

Humphrey St. Francis 65, Summerland 22

Johnson-Brock 54, Tri County 27

Lincoln High 57, Lincoln Northeast 41

Maywood-Hayes Center 68, Brady 14

Minden 46, Elm Creek 35

Osceola 30, Dorchester 27, OT

Ponca 52, Vermillion, S.D. 31

Ravenna 49, Southern Valley 39

Siouxland Community Christian, Iowa 52, Walthill 51

South Platte 39, Paxton 30

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 60, Heartland Lutheran 19

Treynor, Iowa 40, Omaha Duchesne Academy 38

Wahoo 61, Nebraska City 13

Lakota Nations Invitational=

Tiospaye Topa, S.D. 57, Santee 30

