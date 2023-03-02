BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Imhotep Charter 69, Archbishop Ryan 58
Wyomissing 35, Delone 30
PIAA Class 2A District VI=
United 57, West Branch 33
PIAA Class 3A District IX=
Sub-Regional=
Championship=
Brookville 50, Bedford 39
PIAA Class 4A District III=
Championship=
Berks Catholic 73, Fleetwood 44
PIAA Class 4A District IX=
Championship=
Clearfield 47, St. Marys 30
PIAA Class 5A District III=
Championship=
Exeter 67, Manheim Central 53
PIAA Class 6A District III=
Consolation/Seventh Place=
West Lawn Wilson 67, York 58
Consolation/Third Place=
Hempfield 53, Waynesboro 41
WPIAL Class 1A=
Championship=
Imani Christian Academy 64, Union 41
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com
