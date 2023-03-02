BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Imhotep Charter 69, Archbishop Ryan 58

Wyomissing 35, Delone 30

PIAA Class 2A District VI=

United 57, West Branch 33

PIAA Class 3A District IX=

Sub-Regional=

Championship=

Brookville 50, Bedford 39

PIAA Class 4A District III=

Championship=

Berks Catholic 73, Fleetwood 44

PIAA Class 4A District IX=

Championship=

Clearfield 47, St. Marys 30

PIAA Class 5A District III=

Championship=

Exeter 67, Manheim Central 53

PIAA Class 6A District III=

Consolation/Seventh Place=

West Lawn Wilson 67, York 58

Consolation/Third Place=

Hempfield 53, Waynesboro 41

WPIAL Class 1A=

Championship=

Imani Christian Academy 64, Union 41

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

