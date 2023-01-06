GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andover Pymatuning Valley 53, Bristol 30
Antwerp 50, Edgerton 30
Apple Creek Waynedale 38, Dalton 37
Arcadia 38, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 36
Ashland 35, Lexington 34
Ashland Crestview 55, Bluffton 32
Atwater Waterloo 34, Mineral Ridge 20
Barnesville 48, Rayland Buckeye 42
Batavia 58, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 46
Bellbrook 61, Brookville 16
Belmont Union Local 53, Martins Ferry 19
Belpre 38, Racine Southern 37
Bidwell River Valley 49, McArthur Vinton County 45
Brookfield 53, Newton Falls 25
Camden Preble Shawnee 60, Bradford 7
Chagrin Falls 39, Gates Mills Hawken 32
Chesapeake 39, S. Point 26
Cin. Madeira 62, Blanchester 27
Cin. Mercy-McAuley 41, Bishop Fenwick 36
Cin. Mt. Healthy 48, Bethel-Tate 29
Cin. West Clermont 53, Cin. Turpin 26
Coldwater 47, New Bremen 36
Collins Western Reserve 40, Ashland Mapleton 23
Cols. DeSales 34, Bishop Watterson 26
Columbiana 63, Leetonia 26
Convoy Crestview 55, Bluffton 32
Cortland Lakeview 42, Jefferson Area 31
Creston Norwayne 49, West Salem Northwestern 36
Crown City S. Gallia 50, Stewart Federal Hocking 35
Day. Meadowdale 67, Day. Belmont 32
Delphos St. John's 44, Ft. Recovery 37
Doylestown Chippewa 60, Jeromesville Hillsdale 12
Elida 44, Lima Bath 37
Fayetteville-Perry 67, Manchester 27
Findlay Liberty-Benton 59, Cory-Rawson 26
Frankfort Adena 56, Jackson 54
Franklin Furnace Green 31, Portsmouth Sciotoville 21
Fremont Ross 65, Tol. St. Ursula 31
Ft. Loramie 38, Anna 32
Garrettsville Garfield 60, Columbiana Crestview 49
Girard 45, Canfield S. Range 35
Hanoverton United 56, E. Palestine 19
Harrod Allen E. 66, Ada 28
Haviland Wayne Trace 57, Hicksville 31
Holgate 39, Pettisville 28
Howard E. Knox 43, Mansfield Christian 33
Kenton 56, Celina 47
Kings Mills Kings 60, Lebanon 59
Kinsman Badger 61, Fairport Harbor Harding 37
Lees Creek E. Clinton 60, Williamsburg 44
Leesburg Fairfield 59, Mowrystown Whiteoak 41
Leipsic 37, Columbus Grove 34
Lima Shawnee 54, Defiance 33
Lodi Cloverleaf 32, Akr. Springfield 30
Loveland 45, Milford 43
Lowellville 64, Sebring McKinley 26
Mansfield Sr. 55, Wooster 52
Maria Stein Marion Local 52, New Knoxville 18
McComb 46, Arlington 39
Minster 40, St. Henry 25
Montpelier 46, Edon 37
New London 49, Greenwich S. Cent. 40
New Madison Tri-Village 79, New Lebanon Dixie 27
New Paris National Trail 45, Arcanum 28
New Philadelphia 57, Mansfield Madison 39
Ottawa-Glandorf 54, St. Marys Memorial 48
Painesville Riverside 70, Geneva 23
Parma 60, Parma Hts. Holy Name 32
Peninsula Woodridge 46, Mogadore Field 35
Poland Seminary 36, Hubbard 22
Portsmouth 56, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 39
Richmond Edison 57, Heartland Christian 47
Rockford Parkway 44, Versailles 26
Sardinia Eastern Brown 58, Peebles 50
Sherwood Fairview 55, Defiance Tinora 47
Spring. Cath. Cent. 52, Toronto 38
St. Clairsville 51, Bellaire 50
Steubenville 40, Oak Glen, W.Va. 26
Streetsboro 60, Akr. Coventry 14
Tol. Cent. Cath. 59, Notre Dame Academy 52
Union City Mississinawa Valley 83, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 19
Vienna Mathews 44, Cortland Maplewood 36
Warren Champion 48, Leavittsburg LaBrae 29
Waterford 66, Reedsville Eastern 45
Wellsville 49, Lisbon David Anderson 40
Wheelersburg 59, Waverly 39
Wilmington 64, Goshen 47
Windham 52, Ashtabula St. John 38
Wintersville Indian Creek 55, Lisbon Beaver 21
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 65, Shadyside 50
Youngs. Liberty 65, Campbell Memorial 21
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cin. Deer Park vs. Cin. Oyler, ccd.
Cin. Riverview East vs. Cin. Western Hills, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
